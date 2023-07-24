GTA Online Gun Van location today (July 24, 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Gun Van is a mobile weapon store that shifts its location every day. Its coordinates remain hidden by default, with its icon only appearing on the map after a player gets anywhere near it. Given the size of Los Santos and Blaine County, finding it can become a little difficult. Nevertheless, it is quite popular among players as it sells some of the best in-game weapons on generous discounts.

This week, the highly sought-after Railgun has been listed on sale in the Gun Van's catalog, increasing the overall interest in it. Hence, this article will help players by revealing its location for today, July 24, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is the Paleto Forest Lumberyard (July 24, 2023)

The Gun Van at the Lumberyard (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Paleto Forest Lumberyard location today, July 24, 2023. This spot is at some distance from Los Santos, so it may take some time for those having only land-based vehicles to get there.

The Gun Van is parked next to a huge pile of chopped wood, which shouldn't be too hard to locate. Here is an image that you can use to your advantage in finding the vehicle today:

The Gun Van's position on the map (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once the Gun Van is found, approach the vehicle's rear doors on foot and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of the screen to view and purchase the weapons on sale.

While its location changes every day, its weapons catalog is changed every week. It is quite an interesting concept, but there isn't any confirmation about its return in GTA 6 yet.

Here is a list of everything in its catalog this week, along with their respective prices:

Carbine Rifle - $9,100 (50% off)

- $9,100 (50% off) Railgun - $657,000 (10% off)

- $657,000 (10% off) Crowbar - $7,200 (10% off)

- $7,200 (10% off) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% off)

- $292,500 (10% off) Assault Shotgun - $9,000 (10% off)

- $9,000 (10% off) Pipe Wrench - $6,435 (10% off)

- $6,435 (10% off) Pistol - $3,510 (10% off)

- $3,510 (10% off) Molotov Cocktails - $180 (10% off)

- $180 (10% off) Proximity Mines - $900 (10% off)

- $900 (10% off) Grenades - $225 (10% off)

- $225 (10% off) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% off)

- $90 (10% off) Light Armor - $180 (10% off)

- $180 (10% off) Standard Armor - $270 (10% off)

- $270 (10% off) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% off)

- $360 (10% off) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% off)

As part of GTA + benefits, subscribers get a 20% off on all weapons, along with the 50% discount on the Carbine Rifle. They also get a 25% off offer on the Railgun, which is one of the best firearms in the game.

Although the prices are discounted, some players may be on a tight budget. However, they can utilize GTA Online money glitches to make a lot of money without much hard work.

