GTA Online Gun Van location for today (July 28, 2023)

One of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's most exciting elements is the Gun Van, which was introduced earlier this year. Players can buy some of the best in-game firearms at discounted rates from this vehicle, whose location changes daily and remains hidden unless one gets near it. Following the latest weekly update, new weapons have been put on sale in the Gun Van.

However, finding it on such a vast map can be challenging, especially for players new to the game. To assist them, this article will reveal the Gun Van's location for today, July 28, 2023, in GTA Online.

The GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the North Chumash location today (July 28, 2023)

The Gun Van parked behind Hookies (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players can find the Gun Van at the North Chumash location today, July 28, 2023. The vehicle is parked behind a Hookies restaurant, where it efficiently conducts its illegal business without interruption from the law.

This location is far from Los Santos and can take a little while to reach. The map image below can be used to mark its position in the game for today accurately.

The Gun Van's coordinates in North Chumash (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Gun Van has quickly gained popularity among the title's player base, with many hoping for its return in the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. While its icon stays hidden on the map, getting anywhere near the vehicle reveals it.

Every week, the Gun Van hosts new weapons in its catalog. To access it, stand behind the vehicle and press the button prompt on the screen.

Here is everything on sale in it after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Marksman Rifle - $7,875 (50% discount)

- $7,875 (50% discount) Machete - $8,010 (10% discount)

- $8,010 (10% discount) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% discount)

- $292,500 (10% discount) Advanced Rifle - $12,825 (10% discount)

- $12,825 (10% discount) Heavy Pistol - $2,250 (10% discount)

- $2,250 (10% discount) Military Rifle - $357,750 (10% discount)

- $357,750 (10% discount) Knife - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Machine Pistol - $5,625 (10% discount)

- $5,625 (10% discount) Grenades - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Tear Gas - $135 (10% discount)

- $135 (10% discount) Sticky Bombs - $540 (10% discount)

- $540 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

GTA + subscribers have 20% off on all items marked with a 10% discount for regular players. They also enjoy a 30% discount on the Military Rifle. This service charges a monthly fee, and Rockstar Games has only made it available on Next-Gen consoles.

The Gun Van is an excellent asset for beginners as they are usually short on money and hence, can save a significant amount of cash by purchasing weapons from it.