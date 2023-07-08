GTA Online Gun Van Location for today (July 8, 2023)

While purchasing firearms from Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Gun Van helps save money, finding it is not easy. This is because the mobile weapons store changes its location every day. Furthermore, its icon stays hidden on the map until a player is nearby. That said, It is still worth going through the trouble of finding the vehicle, as it sometimes sells weapons that aren't even available in Ammu-Nation.

As the game's map is quite big, searching every nook and cranny can take quite a while. Therefore, those needing help can use this article to find the Gun Van's location today, July 8, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van is at the Palmer-Taylor Power Station location today (July 8, 2023)

The Gun Van parked next to a boiler at the Palmer-Taylor Power Station (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Gun Van's location for today, July 8, 2023, is the Palmer-Taylor Power Station in GTA Online. This is a rather discrete location, away from the bustling city of Los Santos.

Once at the facility, players can find it parked next to one of many white boilers at the location with a red ladder attached to it. Close to it is a Speed Limit 25 sign, which can be reached easily by driving on the interior road.

Here is an image of the game's map to help players accurately mark the Gun Van's exact position for today in GTA 5 Online.

The Gun Van's coordinates at the Palmer-Taylor Power Station (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, while its location stays hidden by default, getting near reveals its exact coordinates for the day. Once found, approach the Gun Van's rear end on foot and press the prompted button to view the list of weapons on sale.

This catalog gets rotated every week. Here are all the weapons being offered this week, along with their discounted prices:

Machete - $8,010

- $8,010 Heavy Sniper - $22,890

- $22,890 Precision Rifle - $405,000

- $405,000 Assault SMG - $11,295

- $11,295 Combat Pistol - $2,880

- $2,880 Heavy Rifle - $405,000

- $405,000 Tactical SMG - $292,500

- $292,500 Knuckle Duster - $6,750

- $6,750 Molotov Cocktail - $180

- $180 Tear Gas - $135

- $135 Pipe Bomb - $450

- $450 Super Light Armor - $90

- $90 Light Armor - $180

- $180 Standard Armor - $270

- $270 Heavy Armor - $360

- $360 Super Heavy Armor - $450

Although there are a few games like GTA 5, a concept like the Gun Van isn't available. This is one of the many reasons for this game's incredible success, critically as well as financially.

According to Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive, Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 180 million copies to date. The revenue generated from such sales can greatly help the development of Grand Theft Auto 6.

