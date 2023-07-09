GTA Online Gun Van location for today (July 9, 2023)

The Gun Van debuted in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online in January 2023 and has become extremely popular among players. This is because they can purchase some of the best in-game weapons from it at rates much cheaper than Ammu-Nation. However, as the Gun Van changes its location every day without leaving a trace on the map, finding it can sometimes be challenging.

This task is especially difficult for beginners since they aren't familiar with the different neighborhoods of Los Santos and Blaine County. This article will assist players in finding the Gun Van's location today, July 9, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van is at the Downtown Vinewood location today (July 9, 2023)

The Gun Van is in Downtown Vinewood today (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Downtown Vinewood location today, July 9, 2023. It has set up shop in a parking garage positioned south of the Oriental Theater.

The van is parked next to three vending machines and shouldn't be too difficult to locate. Nevertheless, players can use the following map image to accurately mark today's Gun Van location in their games.

The Gun Van's coordinates for today (Image via GTA Wiki)

While its icon isn't readily available on the map, getting anywhere near its position will reveal its exact coordinates for the day. GTA Online will also put a notification informing players about it in the top left corner of the screen.

Once the vehicle is found, approach its back door on foot and press the prompt button to access its weapons catalog. If the doors are closed, they will open upon getting closer.

Here is a list of all firearms on sale in the Grand Theft Auto 5 Online Gun Van:

Machete - $8,010

- $8,010 Heavy Sniper - $22,890

- $22,890 Precision Rifle - $405,000

- $405,000 Assault SMG - $11,295

- $11,295 Combat Pistol - $2,880

- $2,880 Heavy Rifle - $405,000

- $405,000 Tactical SMG - $292,500

- $292,500 Knuckle Duster - $6,750

- $6,750 Molotov Cocktail - $180

- $180 Tear Gas - $135

- $135 Pipe Bomb - $450

- $450 Super Light Armor - $90

- $90 Light Armor - $180

- $180 Standard Armor - $270

- $270 Heavy Armor - $360

- $360 Super Heavy Armor - $450

The Precision Rifle and Heavy Sniper are the deadliest weapons on this list. Hence, they will be great additions to any player's arsenal. In fact, their prices in the Gun Van are cheaper in comparison to Ammu-Nation. Those short on funds can make money via a new GTA Online money glitch.

However, it must be noted that the aforementioned weapons are on offer for a limited time. The catalog will refresh once the game's next weekly update arrives.

While Ammu-Nation stores will probably return in Grand Theft Auto 6 since they have been part of the series for a while, the Gun Van hasn't yet been confirmed for the sequel.

