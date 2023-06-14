GTA Online Gun Van location for today (June 14, 2023)

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Gun Van has changed its location yet again with the dawn of a new day. It offers top-of-the-line weapons at generous discounts to help players prepare for the San Andreas Mercenaries' Project Overthrow missions. Besides that, it also has the new SMG in stock that was added yesterday with the latest summer DLC update.

However, getting to the Gun Van's location is not easy since it remains hidden on the map. Hence, some players may require assistance in locating it. In that regard, here is the GTA Online Gun Van's location for June 14, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for June 14, 2023, is the Palmer-Taylor Power Station

The Gun Van parked at the Palmer-Taylor Power Station (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Palmer-Taylor Power Station location today, June 14, 2023. It will be parked next to one of the massive white boilers at the facility with a red ladder attached to it.

Alternatively, players can locate the van by arriving at the Speed Limit 25 marker while driving on the interior road of the power station.

Here is an image that can be used to pinpoint the exact coordinates of the Gun Van in the game:

Exact location of the Gun Van today (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned earlier, the vehicle's location remains hidden on the map by default. However, once a player gets within its vicinity, it will get marked with a black van icon. That said, those subscribed to GTA + can always see the van in their game copies.

Get close to the van on foot and press the button prompted on the top left corner of the screen to access its weapons catalog. Just like the Gun Van's location changes daily, its catalog refreshes every week.

These are the weapons that are available this entire week:

Tactical SMG

Up-N-Atomizer

Combat Shotgun

RPG

Musket

Micro SMG

Hammer (melee weapon)

Compact EMP Launcher

Molotov

Tear Gas

Pipe Bomb

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

This week's marquee weapon is the Tactical SMG. It is a brand-new weapon in the game, added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023.

All of the aforementioned weapons, including the new Tactical SMG, are available at significantly discounted rates compared to the prices at Ammu-Nation. Hence, many players prefer to stock up their arsenal from the Gun Van.

These weapons can be used to complete quests like the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Project Overthrow missions. They feature some tense high-octane scenarios where players are required to overcome many adversaries.

Poll : Have you bought from the Gun Van before? Yes No 0 votes