The GTA Online Gun Van location changes every 24 hours, and since its icon doesn't appear on the map (unless you get close), finding it can be difficult. One of the biggest reasons for this is Los Santos and Blaine County accounting for a pretty sizeable landmass. However, those who can locate the Gun Van get to buy weapons and other useful combat equipment at a discounted rate.

Additionally, its sale catalog gets refreshed with every GTA Online weekly update's release, that is, each Thursday. Those requiring assistance finding the vehicle can check this article, as it reveals the Gun Van location for today, March 1, 2024.

The GTA Online Gun Van location is Little Seoul for today (March 1, 2024)

GTA Online Gun Van location on map (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today, March 1, 2024, is Caesars Auto Parking in Little Seoul. This district is somewhat in the middle of Los Santos, and the image above showcases today's exact Gun Van location on the map.

The vehicle is parked on the ground floor of the building, tucked in a corner at the back. This keeps it hidden from the LSPD, allowing the dealer to run his operation without legal intervention. The following image shows where it is stationed inside Caesars Auto Parking:

GTA Online Gun Van location in Caesars Auto Parking (Image via GTA Wiki)

Once at the GTA Online Gun Van location, stand behind the vehicle and press the button prompted in the screen's top left corner. Doing so grants access to its weapons catalog from where you can buy firearms, throwables, and body armor.

As stated, its catalog gets refreshed every week. Here is a list of all items available for sale as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update:

Compact Grenade Launcher - $19,440 (40% discount)

- $19,440 (40% discount) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% discount)

- $292,500 (10% discount) Crowbar - $7,200 (10% discount)

- $7,200 (10% discount) Battle Rifle - $447,750 (10% discount)

- $447,750 (10% discount) Up-n-Atomizer - $359,100 (10% discount)

- $359,100 (10% discount) Combat PDW - $10,575 (10% discount)

- $10,575 (10% discount) Assault Shotgun - $9,000 (10% discount)

- $9,000 (10% discount) Tear Gas - $135 (10% discount)

- $135 (10% discount) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

These weapons and combat equipment will be available for purchase until March 6, 2024, and will be replaced with the next weekly update.

Rockstar Games will also release GTA Online The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid next week. It is a new heist in which some of these weapons might be useful.

The Gun Van is an interesting concept, which quickly became popular among players after its debut. Some would like to see it return in GTA 6, but that remains to be seen. Not much is known about the sequel, but a recent report suggested that Rockstar could soon begin the final stretch of GTA 6 development.

