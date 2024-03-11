The GTA Online Gun Van location today is in Los Santos. This vehicle is known for selling weapons and other useful equipment at a discounted rate. However, it changes its location daily and refreshes its sales catalog every week. What really makes finding the Gun Van difficult is the fact that its icon doesn't show up on the map unless you get really close to its position.

This article will assist players by revealing the GTA Online Gun Van location for today, March 11, 2024. Once the vehicle is found, they can purchase weapons like the Battle Rifle, Tactical SMG, and many more this week.

Popular Street La Mesa is the GTA Online Gun Van location today (March 11, 2024)

Gun Van location today on the map (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players looking for the Gun Van location today must head to Popular Street in La Mesa. This district is in east Los Santos, and the vehicle's exact position is shown on the map image above to help those having trouble finding it.

As mentioned, the Gun Van's icon will appear on the map when you near it. A notification should also appear on the screen's top left, notifying you of the same. Here is an image of the Gun Van at today's location in GTA Online:

This is the Gun Van location today (Image via GTA Wiki)

To buy weapons, you must stand close to its rear and press the prompted button. The catalog is divided into three categories: Weapons, Throwables, and Body Armor. Here is a list of all items that can be bought from the Gun Van this week and their prices:

Assault Shotgun - $6,000 (40% discount)

- $6,000 (40% discount) Combat PDW - $10,575 (10% discount)

- $10,575 (10% discount) Knuckle Duster - $6,750 (10% discount)

- $6,750 (10% discount) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% discount)

- $292,500 (10% discount) Railgun - $657,000 (10% discount)

- $657,000 (10% discount) Battle Rifle - $447,750 (10% discount)

- $447,750 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktails - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Grenades - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

Some of these items can be useful in the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update missions. This is the game's newest heist, added on March 7, 2024, from The Chop Shop DLC's drip feed, and features six missions divided into setups and a finale that can be approached in two ways.

That said, it should be noted that the weapons and throwables being offered in the Gun Van currently will be replaced with the next GTA Online weekly update, which will be released on March 14, 2024.

Additionally, the Obey 8F Drafter can be claimed for free from Rockstar Games' official website for a limited time.

