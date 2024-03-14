GTA Online Gun Van location today (March 14, 2024)

The Gun Van location today (March 14, 2024) in GTA Online has changed since yesterday as the illegal weapon seller has once again moved. This inconveniences players who are seeking discounts that the old man offers on certain weapons and sells items that cannot be purchased from Ammu-nation.

Since the Gun Van changes its location daily, players must drive around the map and wait for the icon and notification to pop up as they approach the vehicle's vicinity. However, you must explore before this happens, as the weapon seller likes to hide in weird locations.

You can also check out this article, which will point to the exact Gun Van location today so that you can save valuable time

The Gun Van location today (March 14, 2024) in GTA Online is Magellan Avenue, San Andreas

This is where you will find the Gun Van today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Those searching for the Gun Van location today must head to Magellan Avenue in San Andreas, which can be found near Vespucci Beach. You can also use the map above to reach the location without getting lost. It is the perfect opportunity to get good weapons that will help you complete the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions that are offering double cash and RP this week.

This is the Gun Van location today in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is also worth noting that the vehicle is stationed inside the alley, and you will need to leave the main road and head inside to find it. You will then find the old man and his illegal weapon-selling van in one of the empty spots under the building. The doors will only open if you don't have any stars and aren't being chased by the police.

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update has refreshed the Gun Van catalog as well, and you can obtain good discounts on certain weapons and armor. This is a great opportunity for everyone since the game is also offering double cash and RP bonuses on several missions.

You can currently buy these weapons from the Gun Van (Image via Rockstar Games)

To access the catalog, you will need to first reach the Gun Van location today (March 14, 2024) and then get near the vehicle. Next, press the prompt button and pick one of the three categories that the seller offers. Below is a list of all the weapons that you can purchase this week.

Pipe Wrench

Battle Rifle

Widowmaker

Combat Shotgun

Pistol .50

Pump Shotgun

Grenade Launcher

While the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, which you can now get through the Salvage Yard, is much more exciting than looking for the Gun Van, we recommend checking out the stocks since these weapons will let you complete the missions easily. The armor and throwables will also come in handy during sticky situations that GTA Online likes to put players in.

In other news, the rumors about the GTA 6 trailer 2 dropping out soon are catching a lot of attention from the community.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you often visit the Gun Van in GTA Online? Yes, I do No, not really 0 votes View Discussion