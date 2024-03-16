To find the GTA Online Gun Van location today, players must venture toward east Los Santos. For those unaware, the Gun Van sells weapons, throwables, and body armor at discounted rates, giving tough competition to Ammu-Nation outlets across the state of southern San Andreas. However, the fact that it changes its location every day makes it hard to reach on a daily basis.

Additionally, the vehicle's icon (a black van) won't appear on the map unless you get close enough. Nevertheless, this article will assist players on the lookout for it by revealing the GTA Online Gun Van location today, March 16, 2024.

GTA Online Gun Van location today is Fridgit Forced Labor Place in La Mesa (March 16, 2024)

Today's Gun Van location in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Gun Van location today, March 16, 2024, is the Forced Labor Place in La Mesa. Those requiring further assistance can take help from the map image provided above to mark the vehicle's exact position.

The Gun Van is parked close to the Fridgit cold storage warehouse here. The following image shows what the Gun Van location today looks like in the game:

The Gun Van location today is near the Fridgit warehouse (Image via GTA Wik)

To buy things from the Gun Van, you must approach its rear on foot and then press the button prompt in the top left corner of the screen. Doing so will give access to its catalog, which is divided into the following sections - Weapons, Throwables, and Body Armor.

The items under Weapons and Throwables get rotated with every GTA Online weekly update, whereas Body Armor always remains the same. Here is everything being sold in the Gun Van this week:

Combat Shotgun - $236,000 (20% discount)

- $236,000 (20% discount) Pistol .50 - $3,510 (10% discount)

- $3,510 (10% discount) Pipe Wrench - $6,435 (10% discount)

- $6,435 (10% discount) Battle Rifle - $447,750 (10% discount)

- $447,750 (10% discount) Widowmaker - $449,100 (10% discount)

- $449,100 (10% discount) Pump Shotgun - $3,150 (10% discount)

- $3,150 (10% discount) Grenade Launcher - $29,160 (10% discount)

- $29,160 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktails - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Sticky Bombs - $540 (10% discount)

- $540 (10% discount) Pipe Bombs - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The Widowmaker is one of the most powerful weapons in GTA Online. It is a futuristic iteration of the Minigun and can be very useful against enemy NPCs and unarmored vehicles.

Additionally, players should definitely add Sticky Bombs to their arsenal as they stick to almost any surface and can be detonated at will. Needless to say, this combat equipment will be quite useful during the recently introduced GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions.

