GTA Online Gun Van location for today (March 23, 2024)

The Gun Van location for today (March 23, 2024) in GTA Online has once again shifted, leading to players spreading across the map in search of the illegal firearms seller. Just like each day, the old man has moved to a different location to sell armor, throwables, and weapons at a discounted price to players who are looking for something different.

Since the vehicle has been parked at a rather busy place on the map, the Gun Van location for today is not too difficult to trace. This means you will run into it while exploring the city. But it is still better to know the exact details of the location rather than wander around in the dark.

This article will guide you on where to look if you want to check out the Gun Van's current stock today (March 23, 2024).

The Gun Van location for today (March 23, 2024) is Popular Street, La Mesa

The exact location of the Gun Van in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players looking for the Gun Van location for today will need to head over to Popular Street in La Mesa to encounter the old man. They can also check out the map provided above to find the exact location of the vehicle selling illegal firearms in GTA Online. Since it is parked between other buildings, it can be a little tricky for inexperienced players to find the van.

The location of the Gun Van (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the recent GTA Online weekly update is already offering great discounts on some amazing things, the Gun Van stocks weapons that are generally not available at the Ammu-Nation stores. Moreover, one can get them at a discount during the week.

Similar to other weeks, the catalog has changed and can be viewed once you reach the Gun Van location for today. However, make sure that you don't have wanted stars and are not being chased by the police. Otherwise, the old man will not open the doors of the vehicle or allow you to view the items.

The current Gun Van catalog (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you are at the Gun Van location for today, get near the vehicle and press the prompt button to check out the catalog. There are three categories that you will find- weapons, armor, and throwables. Below is a list of all the weapons that are currently in stock at the Gun Van:

Baseball Bat

Tactical SMG

Unholy Hellbringer

Precision Rifle

Pump Shotgun

Nightstick

Assault Rifle

While they might not match the ongoing GTA Online discounts, it is still the perfect time to obtain these amazing weapons in the game for a lower price than usual (apart from Pump Shogun which can be obtained at a 30% discount).

In other news, there are new rumors about GTA 6 getting delayed after a recent Kotaku report.

