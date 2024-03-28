Players on the lookout for the GTA Online Gun Van location today will have to head out of Los Santos. The vehicle has put new weapons and throwables on sale following the release of the latest weekly update earlier today. For those unaware, the Gun Van changes its location daily and its sale catalog every week. But its icon doesn't spawn on the map, making it a bit difficult to find.

Nevertheless, the fact that it sells weapons, throwables, and body armor at a discount makes finding it worth all the trouble.

Here's the GTA Online Gun Van location today (March 28, 2024).

The Gun Van location today is Hookies, North Chumash today in GTA Online (March 28, 2024)

This is the exact GTA Online Gun Van location today (Image via GTA Wiki)

North Chumash is today's Gun Van location in GTA Online. The vehicle is parked behind a Hookies outlet in this area, and its exact position on the map is shown in the image above.

Here's an aerial shot of the Gun Van location today:

Drive behind the Hookies outlet in North Chumash to find the Gun Van (Image via GTA Wiki)

The vehicle can be spotted in the extreme right, tucked in a corner at the back of the Hookies outlet in North Chumash. This spot keeps it concealed and away from the eyes of the police, allowing the weapons dealer to carry out his business without any qualms.

Here are all weapons, throwables, and body armor available for purchase in the Gun Van as part of the currently active GTA Online weekly update:

Baseball Bat

Railgun

Combat MG

Widowmaker

Military Rifle

Combat Pistol

Sniper Rifle

Battle Rifle

Proximity Mine

Sticky Bomb

Molotov

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

These items will be up for sale through April 3, 2024. That said, the Gun Van location will keep changing every 24 hours. As mentioned, its icon doesn't spawn on the map by default; however, it will pop up once you get close enough.

To buy weapons from the Gun Van, stand close to its back doors and press the button prompted by the game in the top left corner of your screen. Needless to say, these items will be extremely helpful in GTA Online, especially in the recently added Cluckin Bell Farm Raid story missions.

Along with adding new weapons to the Gun Van, today's weekly update has also introduced bonus rewards on GTA Online Shipwrecks, Buried Stashes, and the Sumo Remix Adversary Mode. These bonuses will also be available through April 3, 2024.

