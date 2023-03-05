GTA Online Gun Van location for today (March 4, 2023): Free weapons, discounts, and more

GTA Online players are always on the lookout for cheaper ways to buy items in the game. When it comes to weapons, the popular Gun Van is the best way to purchase arms and armor at discounted rates.

It is a mobile vehicular store that randomly changes its location every day on the map. The Gun Van is usually difficult to find for non-GTA+ members.

This guide should help players determine the location of the Gun Van today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at Popular Street, La Mesa, on March 4, 2023

On March 4, 2023, the Gun Van will be situated on Popular Street in GTA Online, which is a major north-south street in La Mesa, East Los Santos.

San Andreas Avenue Bridge over Popular Street (Image via XpertNoob/YouTube)

Players should approach the San Andreas Avenue Bridge through the main road on Popular Street. To affirm that they are headed in the right direction, the Big G Goods warehouse should be on the right-hand side as they approach the bridge.

Left turn to be taken by players (Image via XpertNoob/YouTube)

Once they are directly under the bridge, a left turn should be taken, bringing them to an area with parked truck trailers. Players should be able to see a path heading between industrial buildings to the right with two red and white-striped roadblocks at its entrance.

The Gun van should be visible on the right-hand side (Image via XpertNoob/YouTube)

Whilst traversing this path, they should keep an eye out for the Gun Van parked on the right-hand side. An aged NPC should be visible sitting inside the van with its rear doors open. He will be dealing with weapons, throwables, and armor at discounted rates.

Here's a complete list of the Gun Van deals:

Baseball Bat - FREE

Knife - 10% discount

Machete - 10% discount

Sweeper Shotgun - 10% discount

Precision Rifle - 10% discount

Combat MG - 10% discount

Heavy Rifle - 40% discount

Unholy Hellbringer - 10% discount

Railgun - 10% discount

Molotov - 15% discount

Pipebomb - 15% discount

Tear Gas - 15% discount

Super Heavy Armor - 20% discount

Light Armor - 20% discount

Heavy Armor - 20% discount

Super Light Armor - 20% discount

Standard Armor - 20% discount

All weapons except the Heavy Rifle are offered at a 10% discount. Throwables and armor are offered at a 15% and a 20% discount, respectively. Of course, these are offered for much less to GTA+ members who are also able to see the location of the Gun Van on their maps.

Interesting facts about La Mesa

Today's Gun Van is located in La Mesa, a remarkable industrial neighborhood based in East Los Santos. The area seems to have many abandoned warehouses and factories.

Gang activity is low here, and with the presence of a Los Santos Customs mod shop, La Mesa should be able to improve its economic situation. There are many places of interest situated in the area:

Darnell Bros. - It is a garment factory that was popularized in GTA 5 as Lester's headquarters for heist operations

La Mesa Police Station - It is a significant prep location in the Cayo Perico Heist

Los Santos Storm Drain - It is used as an escape route in the Jewel Store Job in GTA 5

A view of the Arts District in Los Angeles (Image via discoverlosangeles.com)

It should be noted that La Mesa is largely based on the real-life Arts District in Los Angeles.

It's hard to find the Gun Van without a location marker on the map, but it's totally worth the hard work.

One benefit of finding the Gun Van in GTA Online is that players are able to familiarize themselves with landmarks and the map. This knowledge can improve execution and reduce time spent on missions and jobs.

Poll : 0 votes