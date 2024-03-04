GTA Online Gun Van Location Today (March 4, 2024)

Players searching for today's GTA Online Gun Van location will have to venture outside Los Santos. The mobile weapons dealer sets up shop at a new location every day, selling weapons and other useful combat equipment. While visiting an Ammu-Nation store for the same might seem more convenient, the discounts offered by the Gun Van make finding it worth the trouble.

However, this is much easier said than done, as the map of Los Santos and Blaine County combine to form a pretty big area. So, this article will help those requiring assistance by sharing the GTA Online Gun Van location for today (March 4, 2024).

GTA Online Gun Van location for today is North Chumash (March 4, 2024)

Exact GTA Online Gun Van location on the map today (Image via GTA Wiki)

North Chumash is the GTA Online Gun Van location for today (March 4, 2024), which is near Raton Canyon. Those unfamiliar with the region can take help from the map image above to mark the Gun Van's exact position today.

The vehicle is parked behind a Hookies outlet in North Chumash, as shown in the following image. This keeps it hidden from direct view and helps avoid intervention from the LSPD.

Today's GTA Online Gun Van location is behind Hookies in North Chumash (Image via GTA Wiki)

To view all the weapons, throwables, and body armor on sale, stand behind the Gun Van and press the button prompted in the screen's top left.

Here is a list of everything the Gun Van is selling this week in GTA Online:

Compact Grenade Launcher - $19,440 (40% discount)

- $19,440 (40% discount) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% discount)

- $292,500 (10% discount) Crowbar - $7,200 (10% discount)

- $7,200 (10% discount) Battle Rifle - $447,750 (10% discount)

- $447,750 (10% discount) Up-n-Atomizer - $359,100 (10% discount)

- $359,100 (10% discount) Combat PDW - $10,575 (10% discount)

- $10,575 (10% discount) Assault Shotgun - $9,000 (10% discount)

- $9,000 (10% discount) Tear Gas - $135 (10% discount)

- $135 (10% discount) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The abovementioned weapons and combat equipment will be on sale through March 6, 2024, and will be replaced with the next weekly update on March 7. Rockstar will also release the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update on the latter date, introducing new missions and vehicles in GTA Online.

Based on what the trailer showcased, it seems to be an action-packed new quest where the items being sold in the Gun Van could be of great use. Hence, players should take advantage of the discounts and gear up for the Farm Raid in advance.

