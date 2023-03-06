GTA Online Gun Van location for today (March 6, 2023)

The GTA Online Gun Van has changed the locations of its operations once again to avoid any unwanted attention from the cops. It’s one of the best features introduced in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC this year, allowing one to buy exotic weapons at heavily discounted prices.

However, the game doesn’t reveal the location of this seller. To help players around the globe, this article will share everything they need to know about the current whereabouts of the Gun Van in GTA Online Gun.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Little Seoul location today (March 6, 2023)

The GTA Online Gun Van seller has chosen Little Seoul to be the location of operations today. Players can find the vehicle parked on the ground floor of Caesars Auto Parking on Vespucci Boulevard and Calais Avenue.

This is a brilliant move on the Gun Van seller’s part to run the illegal business in broad daylight. The latest weekly update also allows him to bring new weapons on sale, and players can take advantage of the following discounts:

Machete - 10% discount

10% discount Unholy Hellbringer - 10% discount (45% for Plus members)

10% discount (45% for Plus members) Sweeper Shotgun - 10% discount

10% discount Heavy Armor - 20% discount

20% discount Railgun - 10% discount

10% discount Tear Gas - 15% discount

15% discount Light Armor - 20% discount

20% discount Molotov - 15% discount

15% discount Super Light Armor - 20% discount

20% discount Combat MG - 10% discount

10% discount Knife - 10% discount

10% discount Super Heavy Armor - 20% discount

20% discount Standard Armor - 20% discount

20% discount Pipebomb - 15% discount

15% discount Precision Rifle - 10% discount

10% discount Baseball Bat – FREE

GTA+ members can get additional discounts on each item from the Gun Van.

Interesting facts about Little Seoul in GTA Online

Here are a few intriguing details about this location:

Little Seoul is a Korea-influenced neighborhood in the game.

It is based on the real-life Koreatown, Los Angeles.

It is bordered by other major areas such as Strawberry, Rockford Hills, La Puerta, and Vespucci.

Large Chinese syndicates, known as the Los Santos Triads, own some territories in the area.

Kayton and WIWANG Asian companies’ headquarters are based in the area.

Many smaller Korean businesses and shops can be found in the area, including internet cafes, grocery stores, and more.

Players will notice the area being densely populated, mostly from the ethnically diverse working class.

According to the game’s lore, the following businesses are operational in the Little Seoul location:

Big Dan Vision Optometry

Cherry Popper Ice Cream Company

Caesars Auto Parking

Arirang Plaza

24/7

Yogarishima

Wan Ka Internet Café

[email protected]

Thor Toys

Taco Bomb

Snr. Buns

Sneaky Footwear

Save-A-Cent

S. Ho Korean Noodle House

Pirate Music

Lucky Plucker

Los Santos Hoard House

Lombank

Little Seoul Strip Mall

Limited LTD Service

Leather Goods

Lady 'n' Boy Hair Salon

KO Casuals

Hwan Café

Hit 'n' Run Coffee

Heat

Greenback

Eugenics Incorporated

Digital Den

BSC Machine Maintenance

Blick

Bean Machine

Ammu-Nation

Players now have the option to purchase weaponry from the Gun Van instead of Ammu-Nation, especially when it offers much cheaper items. To save their hard-earned money and get a powerful high-tech weapon, they must visit the seller today.

