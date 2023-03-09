GTA Online Gun Van location for today (March 9, 2023)

Since its debut in GTA Online in January 2023, the Gun Van has been constantly on the move. Every day, it sets up camp in a different area, illegally selling firearms of all kinds. With the new weekly update, players can obtain the Homing Launcher, as well as other weapons and armor.

However, it's not as simple as stepping into an Ammu-Nation store and purchasing your preferred arms as the Gun Van's location is not displayed on the map. Players must find it without assistance from the game. This article will disclose its location on March 9, 2023, to make this work easy.

The Gun Van's location in GTA Online today (March 9, 2023) is North Chumash

The Gun Van behind Hookies in North Chumash (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online's infamous roving Gun Van has set up camp today at Hookies in North Chumash, Los Santos. It can be found tucked behind a Hookies outlet next to the road.

The image provided below can be used to easily mark its exact coordinates on players' maps.

Gun Van's location today in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is an excellent choice of location by the anonymous arms dealer as it keeps his illegal organization away from the intervention of the Los Santos Police Department.

The Gun Van now includes the fearsome Homing Launcher, thanks to the latest GTA Online update, which was launched today (March 9, 2023). Weapons are 10% off, throwables are 15% off, and body armors are 20% off.

From March 9 through March 15, 2023, the Gun Van will feature the following selection of weapons for players to purchase at reasonably low prices when compared to Ammu-Nation rates:

Knife

Baseball Bat

Compact EMP Launcher

Assault SMG

Sweeper Shotgun

Carbine Rifle

Railgun

Sniper Rifle

Homing Launcher

Molotov

Proximity Mine

Grenade

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

From the list given above, we can clearly make out that the marquee items are the Railgun and the Homing Launcher. They can be used at the bearer's leisure to turn their enemies to dust at the click of a finger.

To find the Gun Van every day, players have to scour the map of Los Santos and Blaine County and hope to run into the proximity of its location, after which its marker will appear on the game's mini-map.

For GTA + members, it is easier to find the Gun Van as its location is already marked on the game's map every day. They are also entitled to additional discounts on the already slashed prices on offer.

Interesting facts about North Chumash

North Chumash (Image via GTA Wiki)

North Chumash is a coastal location in Los Santos that is likely inspired by the Pacific Coast Highway between Malibu and Hueneme in real-life. The Lost MC, who migrated to San Andreas from Liberty City sometime prior to 2013, have a strong presence in this neighborhood.

The Hookies Bar and Seafood Restaurant is a purchasable property in the offline mode of the game. Meanwhile, the two-car garage next to the Hookies outlet can be purchased in the Online Mode.

While the Gun Van changes its location every day, the catalog gets changed every week with new weapons on sale. Players have to put in a little effort to find it, but it is worth the trouble.

