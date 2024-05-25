GTA Online Gun Van location for today (May 25, 2024)

The GTA Online Gun Van location changes every day and it is far away from Los Santos today, May 25, 2024. That being said, the location in question is easy to reach. Some may argue that buying weapons from Ammu-Nation outlets is much more convenient as their locations are marked on the map. However, the exclusive discounts offered by the Gun Van make finding it worth the grind.

Those requiring assistance can check this article for the Gun Van location in GTA Online for May 25, 2024. All the weapons, throwables, as well as body armor being sold by the mobile arms dealer this week, will also be mentioned ahead.

Today's GTA Online Gun Van location is the Paleto Forest Lumber Yard (May 25, 2024)

This is the Gun Van location in GTA Online today (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Gun Van has set up shop at the Paleto Forest Lumber Yard today. While its icon (depicted with a black van) won't be visible on the map unless you get close enough, the image above should help greatly with the search.

Needless to say, using fast GTA Online cars will bring you to the spot quickly, but any vehicle should get you to today's Gun Van location without much trouble. Once there, you can buy the following items from it:

Up-n-Atomizer - $199,500 (50% discount)

- $199,500 (50% discount) Battle Rifle - $447,750 (10% discount)

- $447,750 (10% discount) Nightstick - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Unholy Hellbringer - $404,100 (10% discount)

- $404,100 (10% discount) Minigun - $45,000 (10% discount)

- $45,000 (10% discount) Assault SMG - $11,295 (10% discount)

- $11,295 (10% discount) Homing Launcher - $67,500 (10% discount)

- $67,500 (10% discount) Grenade - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Sticky Bombs - $540 (10% discount)

- $540 (10% discount) Tear Gas - $135 (10% discount)

- $135 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

Note that the aforementioned weapons and throwables will only be available at the Gun Van as long as the currently active GTA Online weekly update lasts, that is through May 29, 2024. Body armor options, on the other hand, always remain the same.

Standing close to the Gun Van's rear doors and pressing the button prompted in the top-left corner of your screen grants access to its sale catalog. Here's what the vehicle looks like parked at the Paleto Forest Lumber Yard:

The Gun Van parked next to a pile of wooden logs (Image via GTA Wiki)

Body armor and weapons are among the most useful things in GTA Online as they help with missions and even in PvP scenarios. Hence, it is advised that you always carry enough while venturing out into the world of this competitive multiplayer.

Additionally, having a stocked arsenal is a good way to be prepared for any challenges that the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update might present.

