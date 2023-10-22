GTA Online Gun Van location today (October 22, 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Gun Van is a great outlet for purchasing weapons and combat equipment like explosives and body armor because such items are offered at discounted rates that players won't find in any Ammu-Nation store across Los Santos and Blaine County.

However, finding this van is challenging since it changes its location every 24 hours, and its icon stays off-radar. So, this article will assist players by revealing today's (October 22, 2023) Gun Van location.

Today's GTA Online Gun Van location is Popular Street, La Mesa (October 22, 2023)

The Gun Van is parked here today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Popular Street in La Mesa is the Gun Van location for today, October 22, 2023. This area is in Los Santos, so you can reach it easily. The image above can be used to mark its exact coordinates in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online today.

Walk up to the Gun Van on foot and press the button prompt in the top left corner of the screen to view and purchase the weapons on sale this week.

This is what the Gun Van looks like parked in Popular Street, La Mesa (Image via GTA Wiki)

As mentioned earlier, the Gun Van's icon stays off-radar. However, it will show up on the map once you get close, which should make finding the vehicle a lot easier.

Rockstar Games added the Gun Van to the game earlier this year, and it has quickly become quite a popular feature. Its weapons catalog gets refreshed with every weekly update. Here are all the firearms, throwables, and body armor currently available in the Gun Van:

Flare Gun - $3000 (20% discount)

- $3000 (20% discount) Crowbar - $7,200 (10% discount)

- $7,200 (10% discount) Knuckle Duster - $6,750 (10% discount)

- $6,750 (10% discount) Unholy Hellbringer - $404,100 (10% discount)

- $404,100 (10% discount) Up-n-Atomizer - $359,100 (10% discount)

- $359,100 (10% discount) Widowmaker - $449,100 (10% discount)

- $449,100 (10% discount) Railgun - $657,000 (10% discount)

- $657,000 (10% discount) Compact EMP Launcher - $40,500 (10% discount)

- $40,500 (10% discount) Pistol .50 - $3,510 (10% discount)

- $3,510 (10% discount) Musket - $13,500 (10% discount)

- $13,500 (10% discount) Grenades - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Proximity Mines - $900 (10% discount)

- $900 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The Unholy Hellbringer, Widowmaker, and Railgun are some of the most destructive weapons in GTA Online. Although they're quite expensive, the investment is absolutely worth it.

Although many players still enjoy GTA Online, most in the gaming community are looking forward to its sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar hasn't disclosed the GTA 6 announcement date officially, but rumors suggest it might be close.

