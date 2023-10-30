GTA Online Gun Van location for today (October 30, 2023)

The Gun Van is selling some of the best weapons in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online this week, and players can purchase them at discounted rates. The vehicle sets up shop at a new location every day in an effort to evade the law. However, this presents a challenge for players as even its icon doesn't get displayed on the map. Since Los Santos and Blaine County make up a huge area, finding the Gun Van without any help can be quite difficult.

To make things easier, this article will reveal the Gun Van's location in GTA Online for today, October 30, 2023.

The Gun Van location for today is the Paleto Forest Lumber Yard in GTA Online (October 30, 2023)

This is the Gun Van location for today (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Paleto Forest Lumber Yard is the Gun Van location in GTA Online for today, October 30, 2023. The map image given above can be used to mark its exact position in-game.

Reaching this location can take some time as it is quite far from Los Santos. That said, using fast cars or the Oppressor MKII can significantly reduce travel time. Here's what the Gun Van looks like parked at the Paleto Forest Lumber Yard:

The Gun Van parked next to wooden logs at the Paleto Forest Lumber Yard (Image via GTA Wiki)

After finding the vehicle, approach its back doors on foot and press the button prompt in the top left corner of your screen to view and purchase the weapons on sale. While the Gun Van's location changes every day, its weapons catalog is rotated every week.

Here is a list of all firearms, throwables, and body armor that Rockstar Games has currently available in the Gun Van:

Service Carbine - $296,000 (20% discount)

- $296,000 (20% discount) Widowmaker - $449,100 (10% discount)

- $449,100 (10% discount) Up-n-Atomizer - $359,100 (10% discount)

- $359,100 (10% discount) Unholy Hellbringer - $404,100 (10% discount)

- $404,100 (10% discount) Heavy Rifle - $405,000 (10% discount)

- $405,000 (10% discount) Pipe Wrench - $6,435 (10% discount)

- $6,435 (10% discount) Baseball Bat - FREE

- FREE Nightstick - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% discount)

- $292,500 (10% discount) Grenades - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktails - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Proximity Mines - $900 (10% discount)

- $900 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The Unholy Hellbringer and the Widowmaker are two of the deadliest weapons in GTA Online. They are pretty expensive but worth investing in. Another great weapon on the list is the Tactical SMG, which, although isn't as powerful, can be quite effective in drive-bys.

While players wait for a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement, they can keep themselves engaged by completing missions in GTA Online. These weapons and combat equipment will prove immensely useful in them.

