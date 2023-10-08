GTA Online Gun Van location today (October 8, 2023)

The Railgun is back in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Gun Van, and is being sold on a generous discount among other useful weapons. The special truck has become quite a popular part of the game, rivalling reputed firearm outlets such as Ammu Nation. However, finding the Gun Van is a challenge in itself, since it changes its location every day and its icon doesn't spawn on the map.

While you can drive across Los Santos and Blaine County in search of the vehicle, that is an extremely time-consuming way of finding it. So, this article will help you out by revealing the Gun Van's location for today, October 8, 2023.

Murrieta Heights is the Gun Van location in GTA Online today (October 8, 2023)

The Gun Van can be found here today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Murrieta Heights is the Gun Van location's in GTA Online today, October 8, 2023. This district is in Los Santos and can be reached very easily using fast vehicles. The image provided above can be used to mark its current position on the map.

Once you get here, look for the LT Weld Supply Co building. The truck will be parked in an alley right next to it. Its icon pops-up on the map once you get close to it, making it easier to get to the vehicle. However, you can also use the following image to get familiar with the surroundings:

The Gun Van parked next to the LT Weld Supply Co building (Image via GTA Wiki)

These are all the firearms, throwables, and body armor that you can buy from the Gun Van this week:

Advanced Rifle - $11,400 (20% discount)

- $11,400 (20% discount) Railgun - $657,000 (10% discount)

- $657,000 (10% discount) Precision Rifle - $405,000 (10% discount)

- $405,000 (10% discount) Combat MG - $13,320 (10% discount)

- $13,320 (10% discount) Combat PDW - $10,575 (10% discount)

- $10,575 (10% discount) Combat Pistol - $2,880 (10% discount)

- $2,880 (10% discount) Pump Shotgun - $3,150 (10% discount)

- $3,150 (10% discount) Crowbar - $7,200 (10% discount)

- $7,200 (10% discount) Grenades - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Tear Gas - $135 (10% discount)

- $135 (10% discount) Proximity Mines - $900 (10% discount)

- $900 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The Railgun is undoubtedly one of the most powerful weapons in GTA Online, and is very affective against enemy NPCs as well as vehicles. Apart from that, you can also try the Advanced Rifle.

You won't require GTA Online money glitches to afford many of these firearms, thanks to the discounted rates, but they are a quick and easy way of getting rich.

While last year's GTA 6 leaks seem to have increased the anticipation for the sequel, many players are still enjoying the current game. This has been made possible due to Rockstar's constant addition of fresh content, such as the Gun Van.