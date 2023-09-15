GTA Online Gun Van location for today (September 15, 2023)

The current GTA Online weekly update is celebrating Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary. For this occasion, Rockstar Games has raised payouts for various missions and challenges temporarily in the former title. The developer has also introduced some very useful firearms via the Gun Van this week that all players must have in their arsenal. This vehicle is also selling Weapon tints based on the game's protagonists.

That said, finding the Gun Van can sometimes be hard since it changes its location every day. The vehicle's icon stays off the radar as well, which makes it harder to find this car. So, this article will assist players by revealing the Gun Van's location for today, September 15, 2023.

The Gun Van location is Downtown Vinewood in GTA Online today (September 15, 2023)

Gun Van's Downtown Vinewood location (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Gun Van location for today (September 15, 2023) is the Parking Garage south of the Oriental Theatre in Downtown Vinewood. The image provided above can be used to reach this vehicle easily.

Here are all the weapons added to the Gun Van's catalog with yesterday's GTA Online weekly update:

Tactical SMG - $260,000 (20% discount)

- $260,000 (20% discount) Widowmaker - $449,100 (10% discount)

- $449,100 (10% discount) Railgun - $657,000 (10% discount)

- $657,000 (10% discount) Unholy Hellbringer - $404,100 (10% discount)

- $404,100 (10% discount) Up-n-Atomizer - $359,100 (10% discount)

- $359,100 (10% discount) Micro SMG - $3,375 (10% discount)

- $3,375 (10% discount) Carbine Rifle - $11,700 (10% discount)

- $11,700 (10% discount) RPG - $23,625 (10% discount)

- $23,625 (10% discount) Firework Launcher - $58,500 (10% discount)

- $58,500 (10% discount) Crowbar - $7,200 (10% discount)

- $7,200 (10% discount) Grenades - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktail - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The Widowmaker, Railgun, and the Unholy Hellbringer are three of the most destructive weapons in this game. The Tactical SMG is a recent addition but is quickly becoming popular among players. Since these weapons are available at a discount, you won't have to rely on GTA Online money glitches to afford them.

To celebrate Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary, Rockstar has added weapon tints for the Carbine Rifle, RPG, and Micro SMG based on Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, respectively. They can be acquired for free from the Gun Van.

To buy weapons and their modifications from this car, you will have to access its catalog. This can be done by standing behind the vehicle and pressing the button prompted in the screen's top-left corner.

As mentioned earlier, the Gun Van is in a Downtown Vinewood parking garage today. Here is what it looks like at the location:

The Gun Van stationed at the parking garage (Image via GTA Wiki)

The van is parked next to three vending machines and can be spotted very easily after getting to its location.

The Gun Van is a unique concept and keeps players engaged in GTA Online while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6, which is rumored to be released during fiscal 2025.

