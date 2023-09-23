GTA Online Gun Van location today (September 23, 2023)

Weapons are instrumental for completing jobs and surviving in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. One can buy them from Ammu-Nation, but the Gun Van has emerged as a great alternative. It sells a variety of firearms at considerable discounts and refreshes its catalog every week. It currently features the Unholy Hellbringer and the Double Barrel Shotgun, among other interesting weapons.

That said, finding the Gun Van is a challenge in itself as it moves to a new location every day, and its icon stays invisible on the map until one gets close enough. So, this article will assist players by revealing the Gun Van's location for today, September 23, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van location is the Thomson Scrapyard today (September 23, 2023)

Today's Gun Van location is the Thomson Scrapyard (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Gun Van location is the Thomson Scrapyard in GTA Online today, September 23, 2023. This spot is at some distance from Los Santos but not that difficult to reach. For those unaware of the map, the image provided above can be used to mark the vehicle's location accurately.

Upon getting close to the Gun Van, its icon will pop up on the map. This should make getting to the vehicle even easier. Here is an image showcasing what it looks like parked at the Thomson Scrapyard:

The Gun Van parked at Thomson Scrapyard (Image via GTA Wiki)

Once you get there, stand behind the Gun Van and press the button prompted in the screen's top left corner to view its catalog. Here is a list of all weapons and other combat equipment currently on sale:

Unholy Hellbringer - $359,200 (20% discount)

- $359,200 (20% discount) Heavy Sniper - $34,335 (10% discount)

- $34,335 (10% discount) Pipe Wrench - $6,435 (10% discount)

- $6,435 (10% discount) Stun Gun - $337,500 (10% discount)

- $337,500 (10% discount) Double Barrel Shotgun - $13,905 (10% discount)

- $13,905 (10% discount) Pump Shotgun - $3,150 (10% discount)

- $3,150 (10% discount) Nightstick - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Grenades - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Pipe Bomb - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Tear Gas - $135 (10% discount)

- $135 (10% discount) Super Light Body Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Body Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Body Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Body Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

While this discount is fair enough, those subscribed to GTA + get a whopping 50% off on the Heavy Sniper and a 20% discount on all other items. This subscription service is, unfortunately, only available on the game's Next-Gen versions.

Along with additional discounts, Rockstar Games recently announced some new exciting perks for GTA + subscribers.

The Gun Van is an interesting concept and one that keeps players engaged in the current title while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6. When that title will be released is unknown, but GTA 5's voice actor, Ned Luke, says it will be worth the wait.

