GTA Online's Gun Van is known for running a clandestine arms business, and changing its location changes every 24 hours without ever leaving any trace on the map. While firearms can simply be purchased from any Ammu-Nation store or a Weapon Workshop installed in some of players' owned properties, this vehicle sells them at generous discounts, motivating gamers to find it every day.

However, this task is not that easy. That is because the vehicle's icon stays hidden on the map and travelling across Los Santos and Blaine County in search of it is extremely time-consuming. To assist players in finding that car, this article will reveal the Gun Van's location in GTA Online for today, September 3, 2023.

Downtown Vinewood is the GTA Online Gun Van location today (September 3, 2023)

Gun Van's coordinates in Downtown Vinewood (Image via Rockstar Games)

A multi-story parking garage in Downtown Vinewood, south of the Oriental Theater, is today's Gun Van location in Grand Theft Auto Online. The image provided above can be used to mark its current position on this game's map accurately.

Here are all the weapons and other combat equipment being sold by it this week:

Homing Launcher - $52,500 (30% discount)

- $52,500 (30% discount) Widowmaker - $449,100 (10% discount)

- $449,100 (10% discount) Pipe Wrench - $6,435 (10% discount)

- $6,435 (10% discount) Advanced Rifle - $12,825 (10% discount)

- $12,825 (10% discount) Marksman Pistol - $3,915 (10% discount)

- $3,915 (10% discount) Machine Pistol - $5,625 (10% discount)

- $5,625 (10% discount) Pump Shotgun - $3,150 (10% discount)

- $3,150 (10% discount) Sticky Bombs - $540 (10% discount)

- $540 (10% discount) Pipe Bombs - $450 (10% discount)

- $450 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The marquee items on this list are the Widowmaker and Homing Launcher. Both are capable of causing a lot of carnage. You can either use these to defend yourself or wreak havoc in online lobbies. Those on a low budget can try GTA Online money glitches to get rich quickly so they can afford these weapons.

To buy them, you must stand right behind the Gun Van and press the button prompted on your screen's top-left corner to interact with it. The Widowmaker and Homing Launcher are only available via this vehicle through September 6, 2023 and will be replaced in Grand Theft Auto Online's next weekly update.

The Gun Van parked in Downtown Vinewood parking garage (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Gun Van is in a Downtown Vinewood parking garage today, and you can look for Sprunk and eCola vending machines to find that car parked next to them. Since this vehicle's operation is illegal, this spot keeps it concealed from the LSPD's view.

The Gun Van is one of GTA Online's most interesting features, and fans expect similar ones in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well. That said, Rockstar Games hasn't revealed any details about its next release.

Poll : Which do you think is better? Widowmaker Homing Launcher 0 votes