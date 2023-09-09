GTA Online Gun Van Location Today (September 9, 2023)

The mighty Railgun is back in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Gun Van this week, along with some very useful weapons. All of them are being sold at a discount that players won't be able to access anywhere else. However, finding the Gun Van can be quite challenging as it changes its location every day and keeps its icon off the radar. This is done so that it can safely conduct its illegal operations.

Driving around the map is one way of finding it, but that process takes a considerable amount of time. Therefore, this article will assist players by revealing the Gun Van's location for today, i.e., September 9, 2023.

The GTA Online Gun Van location is North Chumash today (September 9, 2023)

The Gun Van's exact position in North Chumash (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Gun Van location is the Hookies restaurant in North Chumash today, September 9, 2023. The vehicle will be parked behind the restaurant and is pretty easy to spot. The image provided above can be used to accurately mark its location for today.

The following firearms, throwables, and body armor have been added to its catalog by Rockstar Games for this week:

Railgun - $657,000 (20% discount)

- $657,000 (20% discount) Knuckle Duster - $6,750 (10% discount)

- $6,750 (10% discount) Service Carbine - $333,000 (10% discount)

- $333,000 (10% discount) Flare Gun - $3,375 (10% discount)

- $3,375 (10% discount) Grenade Launcher - $29,160 (10% discount)

- $29,160 (10% discount) Sniper Rifle - $18,000 (10% discount)

- $18,000 (10% discount) Vintage Pistol - $3,105 (10% discount)

- $3,105 (10% discount) Pool Cue - $5,625 (10% discount)

- $5,625 (10% discount) Tactical SMG - $292,500 (10% discount)

- $292,500 (10% discount) Proximity Mines - $900 (10% discount)

- $900 (10% discount) Grenades - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Super Light Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Armor - $450 (10% discount)

The Railgun is one of the best weapons in GTA Online and has returned to the Gun Van after a brief hiatus. The Tactical SMG, introduced with the San Andreas Mercenaries update, is also a great choice, especially for drive-bys.

As mentioned before, the Gun Van is in North Chumash today, which is at some distance from Los Santos. That said, it is not too difficult to reach. Here is what the Gun Van looks like parked behind Hookies:

The Gun Van stationed behind the Hookies restaurant (Image via GTA Wiki)

Upon getting there, stand behind the van and press the button prompted to view all weapons on sale. Along with the weapons themselves, you can also purchase their weapon tints and refill their ammunition.

The GTA 6 release date still seems to be far away, so fans of the series will have to continue grinding GTA Online. Rockstar regularly adds new content to it, like the Gun Van, which keeps it rather fresh.

Next week's update will commence the celebrations of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online's 10th anniversary. The developer announced a special event and confirmed the addition of the Bravado Hotring Hellfire.

