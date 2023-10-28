GTA Online Jack O' Lanterns 2023: All pumpkin locations, rewards, and more

GTA Online Jack O’ Lanterns have returned to Los Santos with the latest Halloween 2023 update, allowing players to collect pumpkins scattered around the map and earn rewards from them. The Halloween-special seasonal collectibles were added to the game in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises update.

There are 200 Jack O’ Lantern pumpkins on the map that players can find to earn Trick or Treat, in-game money, and other unlockable items. However, finding 200 items manually on a big map comprising Los Santos and Blaine County can be a tedious task.

Fortunately, the gaming community has come together to help players around the globe. This article shares all of the possible Jack O’ Lantern pumpkin locations in GTA Online in 2023, along with the rewards that come from finding them all.

All GTA Online Jack O' Lanterns pumpkin map locations in 2023

While the above video showcases all Jack O' Lanterns map locations, the following images can further help players search for the pumpkins after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

All Jack o' Lantern pumpkin locations 1/2 (Image via GTWeb.eu)

All Jack o' Lantern [pumpkin locations 2/2 (Image via GTWeb.eu)

The Grand Theft Auto Online Jack O' Lanterns spawn once every day and can mostly be found in front of buildings and houses. Unlike other collectibles in the game, approaching these pumpkins doesn’t make an audible sound. Instead, players will feel a vibration on their controllers when they get closer to them.

After collecting the first Jack O' Lantern, players can track their progress (up to 10 pumpkins) in the Interaction Menu’s Daily Collectibles section.

What are the rewards for collecting Jack O' Lantern pumpkins?

There are a couple of rewards that can be earned via this treasure hunt-like freemode event. Collecting every 10 pumpkins will reward gamers with $50,000 in-game cash and unlock the Horror Pumpkin Mask on the first completion.

If players collect all 200 Jack O' Lanterns pumpkins in a single day, they will get $50,000 extra cash and unlock the Pumpkin Tee.

However, apart from the above-mentioned rewards, collectors will also be rewarded with various Tricks or Treats on every pick-up. Here’s a list of Tricks or Treats players can expect to receive each time they find and collect Jack O' Lanterns pumpkin in the latest GTA Online Halloween 2023 event:

Treats:

Money

Peyote

Snacks

Health And Armor

Reputation

Tricks:

Explosion

Energy Pulse

Stoned

Shock

With GTA 6 announcement rumors surfacing on the internet, it seems like the best time to celebrate Halloween in Los Santos with the Jack O' Lanterns and earn rewards.