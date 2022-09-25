GTA Online players should get free upgrades for Service Carbine this week

There is still time for players to upgrade that Service Rifle in GTA Online, all without having to pay for them. Starting with this weekly event, GTA Online enthusiasts will no longer have to unlock the Service Carbine by visiting crime scenes.

Instead, they can simply visit a nearby Ammu-Nation or Agency Armory. They should have this weapon in stock right now, so make sure to take a look.

Rockstar Games also has other ways to dangle that carrot on a stick. Players have until September 28 to buy free upgrades for the Service Carbine. There might not be a better time to stock up on supplies. Players should definitely mark their local gun store on the map.

Get free upgrades for the Service Carbine in GTA Online this week

How to apply the free upgrades

Players will first need to buy the Service Rifle in GTA Online. If they find all five weapon parts, they can get a free tactical gun at no additional charge. Of course, if players don't find the weapon parts, then a payment of $370,000 needs to be made.

Service Carbine upgrades will be available wherever players purchase their weapons from. One can either visit Ammu-Nation or the Agency Armory. Without further ado, here are the free upgrades for this tactical rifle:

Ammo

Extended clips

Suppressors

At the very least, players should definitely max out their ammo capacity. These costs will add up over time in GTA Online. However, players will also need extended clips to increase that ammo capacity.

Supressors can also be quite useful, since the upgrade will silence most of the attacks. It's particularly good for regular GTA Online missions. NPCs can only see players if they're within their line of sight. The Service Carbine is good at picking off those enemies from a fair distance.

Is the Service Carbine worth getting with the upgrades?

In terms of damage output, this weapon is among the strongest in the entire rifle class. Notably, the Service Carbine is only behind the Special Carbine MK II in that regard. It's quite a powerful rifle by this game's standards.

The suppressor makes it even more viable in stealth missions. It barely makes any noise whatsoever, so one can easily sniper their enemies without alerting them. Overall, it's very effective at close range and long distance shots.

Players have until September 28

It's always a good idea to save up a little bit of money in GTA Online. This will add up over time, even if players don't realize it right away. If one already owns a Service Carbine or plans to have one, they shouldn't forget to get the free upgrades. Players can save free extra dollars by doing so.

At the very least, one must ensure to max out that ammo capacity before September 28. GTA Online usually resets on a Thursday, so players should keep that in mind. No matter the timezone, Wednesday is the last full day for any weekly event. The game typically resets some time after midnight.

A free upgrade is still a free upgrade. It will only take a few minutes to get them, so there is no reason to hold off any longer.

