GTA Online Redditor miraculously survives helicopter crash

Reddit has some of the most entertaining clips on the internet of GTA Online gamers involved in all manner of debauchery. Stunts, griefers, fails, and wins are all frequently seen in clip form on the site.

The clip in this article shows a miraculous survival and an audacious assault during a simple set-up mission. The original poster and commenters were all very impressed.

This article will talk about how a Redditor survived a helicopter crash in GTA Online while involved in a set-up mission.

The most annoying GTA Online heist set-up made funny

The hilarious Reddit clip was uploaded by u/IllitiraeIdiot69 and shows the GTA Online player flying a sparrow en route to the Velum, the airplane needed to get to Cayo Perico Island. This is a well-known mission for anyone who has attempted the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

In the clip, the player speeds towards the Blaine County location of the target plane and makes a daring attack while risking his own life and that of the Velum. He managed to fire off three rockets, the first destroying a group of armed men, the second a wide miss, and the third a direct hit on the enemy 4X4. This left only one enemy to contend with, however, the pilot had come in too hot and began to crash into the ground.

Somehow, the character was able to bail out of the Sparrow, a notoriously delicate vehicle, and emerge unscathed. Redditors were very impressed with this seemingly great streak of luck.

Almost all of the comments were based around how the Reddit clip was like a scene out of an action movie, with many jokes about directors and effects. This prompted one commenter to ask how the smoke billowing from the destroyed chopper looked so good. The OP was answered quickly with the fact that this clip was from the new GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition, clearly showing off the differences in graphics right away.

One great thing for Reddit fans of clips like these is that they will now be filled with much more detail thanks to the next-gen consoles putting the content out. No doubt Redditors are about to see a whole new world of very impressive carnage from the game online in many of the GTA subreddits.

