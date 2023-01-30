GTA Online's Gun Van location on January 30, 2023

The GTA Online Gun Van is a mobile business that sells weapons at lucrative discounted prices. Considering that the seller wants to keep his illegal business away from the police, the seller changes his location every single day. Added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed content, it's the only business from where players can purchase the high-tech experimental Railgun weapon.

Unfortunately, players will need to find this vehicle in the game’s open world map first. This can be an extremely frustrating task, considering that Rockstar doesn’t provide any hint as to where exactly it can be found. To locate the mobile business, this article shares the exact location of the Gun Van location for today.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Murrieta Heights location today (January 30, 2023)

As shown in the video above, the GTA Online Gun Van can be located at LT Weld Supply Co. in Murrieta Heights today. The welding tools supplier can be found on Capital Boulevard street in East Los Santos.

An icon for the mobile business will automatically appear on the map once players are approximately 500 meters away from the Gun Van. One of the GTA+ membership perks allow subscribers to see the icon at all times, eliminating the time-consuming process of locating the van first. As soon as players approach it, the unnamed seller opens the doors sitting next to cases of armor and weaponry on sale for the day.

With the latest weekly update, here’s what players can get from the GTA Online Gun Van today:

Marksman Rifle - 10% off

Railgun - 10% off

Super Heavy Armor - 55% off

Sticky Bombs - 55% off

Military Rifle - 40% off

Standard Armor - 55% off

Combat Pistol - 10% off

Baseball Bat – Free

Grenades - 55% off

Molotov Cocktails - 55% off

Super Light Armor - 55% off

Light Armor - 55% off

Minigun - 10% off

Heavy Armor - 55% off

Light Armor - 55% off

Essentially, the Gun Van is a Vapid Speedo Custom van with a specific custom bumper plate that reads “31EVL500.” Interested players can recreate its design and use it as a personal vehicle.

Everything to learn about the LT Weld Supply Co. location of GTA Online

LT Weld Supply Co.'s office buildings and warehouses are located on Capital Boulevard in GTA Online on a single plot of land. Players can find it on the west side of the nearby RON gas station on El Rancho Boulevard street. If players walk closer, they'll also notice various fences surrounding the area, which advertises the building and marks its entrance.

Listed below are two different routes to access this area:

Capital Boulevard

Hardwood & Lumber Supply complex, El Rancho Boulevard

Players may find it interesting that a part of this building is attached to Lester’s Warehouse. Despite being today’s Gun Van location in the game, it plays no role in the storyline whatsoever. The business is also inaccessible, even though its phone number “328-555-1715” can be found in the game.

Rockstar has certainly made use of the Gun Van's dynamic nature in a good way by placing it in some of the least-visited areas in the game, incentivizing and encouraging players to explore.

