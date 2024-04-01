The GTA Online Shipwreck location today (April 1, 2024) has once again shifted to a new place. Players have begun roaming the city to find the treasure chest. Since the game is offering triple cash and RP for collecting the item, new players, in particular, have been putting in a lot of effort to locate the crashed boat and obtain its content.

However, it can be tricky to locate the sunken longboat since it only appears near beaches and sometimes hidden behind rocks. Someone unfamiliar with the map and the terrain can easily spend hours looking for the chest with no success.

This article points out the GTA Online Shipwreck location today to help you save some time and collect the items effortlessly.

The GTA Online Shipwreck location today (April 1, 2024) is Paleto Bay/Procopio Beach

This is where you will find the Shipwreck today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anyone looking to collect the treasure chest and wishes to reach the GTA Online Shipwreck location today (April 1, 2024) will need to head to the western end of Paleto Bay/Procopio Beach near the North Point area. Here, you will need to look for broken fences at the beach where you will find the sunken boat alongside the chest.

You can also use the map provided above to get the item's exact location. Since the Shipwreck is offering 3x cash and RP bonuses during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, now is the best time for new players to stack some cash without having to do anything difficult or dangerous in the game. Simply looking for the item and collecting the chest will give you $75,000 in the game.

It is worth noting that the treasure chest makes a faint jingling sound that can be heard when you're near it. This will allow you to locate the collectible even if it's hidden behind a rock or out of sight. Also, it is advised to search for it during the day, as you might miss it in the dark.

While the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts are amazing, the other benefit of looking for the Shipwreck location is that collecting seven of them will unlock a special outfit in the game. The Frontier Outfit looks quite good and is great for cosplaying pirates and sailors.

However, it can be somewhat difficult to find all the locations since they keep changing each day. There are a total of 30 different Shipwreck locations in GTA Online. This makes things challenging, especially for new players who don't know much about the game or the best places to look for the treasure chests.

Once you reach the GTA Online Shipwreck location today and collect the chest, you could also check out various other things that you can purchase this week.

