GTA Online Shipwreck location today (April 11, 2024)

The GTA Online Shipwreck location today has shifted to a new location, making players scramble all across the map to look for the sunken ship and the treasure chest. However, unlike the Gun Van, finding the shipwreck can be slightly challenging since it doesn't appear on the map as an icon and has various locations where it usually spawns.

However, looking for the sunken longboat is always worth the effort since it offers a decent chunk of cash and RP. This is especially profitable for beginners who don't have many means of making money in the game.

So, this article will list the GTA Online Shipwreck location today so you don't have to wander around and waste your time.

The GTA Online Shipwreck location today is Elysian Island

The map will give you the GTA Online Shipwreck location today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anyone looking for the GTA Online Shipwreck location today must head over to Elysian Island and head down to the beach from the Miriam Turner Overpass. Specifically, go to the shore near the Autopia Parkway, Maze Bank Arena/Banning area to find the shipwreck and its treasure.

You can also use the map provided above for the exact location of the treasure chest today in the game. While the ongoing GTA Online weekly update might not offer any bonus cash or RP on these chests, new players should still collect them daily to have an income stream without doing anything dangerous.

All you need to do is go to the GTA Online Shipwreck location today and head to the waters. Keep your ears open for a faint jingling sound that the treasure chest makes. This will lead you to the sunken boat where you can collect the reward. The chest can sometimes be hidden behind rocks and other debris making, it hard to locate.

Note that there are 30 Shipwreck locations in GTA Online where the boat spawns. You can either go to each specific location or use this article or a similar source to get the exact location of the treasure.

Following the latter will save you a lot of time since checking out every location can be cumbersome and the time can be spent on grinding missions for money in GTA Online. However, you should collect at least seven of these treasures to unlock the Frontier Ooutfit in the game which looks quite good.

In other news, the new GTA Online Prize Ride car is free till the current weekly update lasts (April 11-17 2024).

