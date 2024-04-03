GTA Online Shipwreck location today (April 3, 2024)

The GTA Online Shipwreck location changes every day without leaving a trace on the map. This makes finding this collectible, which rewards a decent amount of cash and RP, a bit challenging. This especially applies to those unfamiliar with the map.

Going through the trouble of finding Shipwrecks is worth it this week, as its payout has been increased by three times by Rockstar Games. In addition to the cash reward, collecting treasure chests from Shipwreck locations also yields Outfit Scraps, collecting all of these unlocks a unique attire. For those interested, here is the GTA Online Shipwreck location for today, April 3, 2024.

GTA Online Shipwreck location for today is near the Chumash Historic Family Pier (April 3, 2024)

Today's GTA Online Shipwreck location marked with a blue treasure chest (Image via gtalens.com)

The GTA Online Shipwreck location is near the Chumash Historic Family Pier for today, April 3, 2024. This spot lies just off Barbareno Road in Chumash and is pretty easy to access from any type of vehicle. Those requiring further assistance can use the image above to mark the exact location on the map.

You should be able to see a dilapidated boat at the GTA Online Shipwreck location. In the vicinity will also be a treasure chest that you must collect to complete this daily event.

Collect this treasure chest to complete the event (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Stand close to this treasure chest and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of your screen to collect it. Doing so usually rewards $25,000.

However, Rockstar Games has increased that to thrice the regular value through April 3, 2024. Therefore, you can collect $75,000 from this event while the current GTA Online weekly update lasts.

Notably, a Bunker can also be purchased at this location and is the base of operations of one of the best businesses in GTA Online.

Collecting a treasure chest from the GTA Online Shipwreck location also rewards an Outfit Scrap. Once you collect all seven of them, the Frontier Outfit will be added to your wardrobe automatically in the Outfits: Special section.

Here is what the outfit looks like in the game:

The Frontier outfit (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

It is a nice little bonus with the cash payout.

While the money earned from this daily event won't make a millionaire quickly, it is a decent payout for a relatively simple task. It will be interesting to see if more of such events are added with the GTA Online Summer update 2024.

In addition to the Summer update's confirmation, Rockstar Games also revealed new and upcoming benefits for GTA+ members in their latest Newswire post.

