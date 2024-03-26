GTA Online Shipwreck Location Today (March 26, 2024)

The Shipwreck location today (March 26, 2024) in GTA Online has shifted once again. This means players will once again need to go out and hunt for the crashed boat around the various beaches. However, this is not an easy task as the shipwreck is half-submerged and can be hard to locate from a distance. This makes it even more trickier to locate it.

Unlike the Gun Van, the Shipwreck location does not pop up on the mini-map and requires you to keep hunting for it. It is a chore but players looking for the treasure chest among the rubble like to go on this journey.

This article will guide you to the exact Shipwreck location today so that you don't have to wander around and waste time.

The Shipwreck location today in GTA Online is Procopio Beach

This is where you will find the shipwreck (Image via Kiwismurf/GTA Wiki)

If you're looking for the Shipwreck location today (March 26, 2024) in GTA Online, head over to Procopio Beach. You will need to head directly northeast of the loop road adjacent to the Procopio Truck Shop. Once there, look for the rocks around the water to find the crashed longboat. You can also refer to the map provided above.

Getting near the boat will prompt you to collect the treasure chest and get the reward in GTA Online. It is recommended to visit this location during the day to clearly see the boat as it can be missed in the dark. However, simply walking alongside the beach towards the rocks jetting towards the sea and listening for the faint sound the chest makes will allow you to locate it as well.

The Shipwreck location today in GTA Online is still better than some other obscure ones that make it difficult to find the chest even after roaming around for quite some time.

Shipwrecks in GTA Online are a recurring collectible that offers rewards; they were added to the online multiplayer mode with the Los Santos Tuners update. In total, there are around 30 possible locations where the treasure chests can spawn next to the Shipwreck. Below are all the known ones:

Elysian Island/Autopia Parkway Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) #1 Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) #2 Del Perro Pier Vespucci Beach Del Perro Beach Banham Canyon Chumash Lago Zancudo #1 Lago Zancudo #2 Zancudo River North Chumash Paleto Cove Paleto Forest/Paleto Bay North Point, Paleto Bay Procopio Beach/Paleto Bay Procopio Beach #2 Mount Gordo #1 Pacific Ocean #1 Pacific Ocean #2 Cape Catfish San Chianski Mountain Range #1 San Chianski Mountain Range #2 San Chianski Mountain Range #3 Tataviam Mountains #1 Tataviam Mountains #2 Palomino Highlands #1 Palomino Highlands #2 Palomino Highlands #3 Cypress Flats

