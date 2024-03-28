Players can collect a treasure chest from GTA Online Shipwreck locations to earn a decent amount of cash and RP. The Shipwreck location changes every day, but its icon remains hidden on the map. This makes this collectible a little difficult to find, but looking for it can help one become familiar with the sizeable map of Los Santos and Blaine County, in addition to the monetary reward.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games have tripled the money players can earn from collecting Shipwreck Treasure Chests through April 3, 2024, increasing the incentive for finding them. For those requiring assistance, given below is the GTA Online Shipwreck location for today, March 28, 2024.

The GTA Online Shipwreck location for today is near Lago Zancudo (March 28, 2024)

The GTA Online Shipwreck location for today on the map (Image via gtalens.com)

The GTA Online Shipwreck location for today is near Lago Zancudo. The collectible can be found on the seashore west of Route 68 and its exact position on the map has been marked in the image above with a blue treasure chest.

Reaching today's GTA Online Shipwreck location is a bit difficult by cars or bikes. However, if you have the Pegassi Oppressor MK II in your collection, the task can become really easy. Here is what the shipwreck looks like at this location:

GTA Online Shipwreck location near Lago Zancudo (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

There will be a treasure chest near the dilapidated boat. Walk up to it and press the button prompt in the top left corner of your screen to collect it.

Doing so usually rewards $25,000, but the GTA Online weekly update released earlier today has tripled this payout. Therefore, you can earn $75,000 daily by collecting Shipwreck treasure chests through April 3, 2024.

In addition to the cash reward, collecting a Shipwreck treasure chest also rewards an Outfit Scrap. There are seven Outfit Scraps, collecting all of which rewards the Frontier Outfit in GTA Online. It can be accessed from your wardrobe's Outfits: Special section.

This is what the Frontier outfit looks like in GTA Online (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

The money earned from collecting these treasure chests can be used to buy weapons, throwables, and body armor. All of these items are necessary for sustaining oneself in the game and completing jobs like the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist.

The GTA Online Gun Van location for today is, notably, quite close to today's Shipwreck location. For those unaware, the Gun Van sells weapons and combat equipment at a discounted rate. Its location also changes daily with its icon being invisible on the map unless players get close enough.

