GTA Online Shipwreck Location Today (March 29, 2024)

The Shipwreck location today (March 29, 2024) has once again shifted to a different shore, leading to players scrambling around the map looking for the sunken boat with the treasure chest. It can be a little tricky to locate this collective in GTA Online since it can be hidden in some locations and slightly hard to see from the road.

On top of that, there are 30 various places where the shipwreck can spawn, which further expands the search area for players, making things difficult. Newbies have it the worst since they are unfamiliar with most of the in-game locations where the developers like to hide the longboat.

So, this article will tell you about the Shipwreck location today in GTA Online to help you find it easily.

The Shipwreck location today in GTA Online is San Chianski Mountain Range, Pacific Ocean

This is where you will find the sunken boat (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anyone looking for the Shipwreck location today in GTA Online must go to the San Chianski Mountain Rainge near the Pacific Ocean to find the sunken longboat along with its treasure chest in the game. To be more precise, you must head north of the Palmer-Taylor Power Station and go near the shore to locate the boat. The map provided above will give you the exact location.

You should also note that the treasure chest makes a faint noise when you're near it. This will also help you to locate the collectible even when it is not visible. This is also why it is recommended to look for the item during the day since various of the 30 Shipwreck locations in GTA Online can be a little tricky to locate in the dark.

Collecting the treasure chests is a great time pass in the game because it gives you decent cash and RP rewards along with a cool outfit once you obtain at least seven of these items. This makes it worth the effort to go through the map in search of the boat.

It is also worth noting that the ongoing GTA Online weekly update offers 3x cash and RP bonus for collecting the treasure chests. So, visiting the Shipwreck location today will also be quite profitable, especially for new players who don't have many ways to make money in the game.

Overall, all you need to remember is that the shipwreck spawns near the shores, so keeping the search area till there would be the best choice. Keeping your eyes and ears open when hunting the chest would allow you to locate it quickly and get the rewards.

Once you collect the chest, you can also check out some of the things that are worth buying this week in GTA Online.

