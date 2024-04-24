GTA Online Street Dealer locations (April 24, 2024)

You can sell Cocaine, Meth, Weed, and Acid in three GTA Online Street Dealer locations every day. Just like the Gun Van, these NPCs change their positions every 24 hours without leaving a trace on the map. Hence, getting to their locations without any help can take a lot of time.

Although there is always the option to sell drugs via traditional Sell Missions, Street Dealers act as a good alternative. Furthermore, each of the three dealers will pay double the usual price for one of the aforementioned drugs till tomorrow (April 25).

For those interested in finding them, here are today's GTA Online Street Dealer locations for today, April 24, 2024.

3 Street Dealer locations today in GTA Online (April 24, 2024)

There are three GTA Online Street Dealer locations where players can sell drugs from their Acid Lab and MC Businesses every day. While their icons — depicted by purple dialogue boxes — don't appear on the map by default, they will show up once you get close to the NPCs.

For those requiring assistance in finding these characters, here are April 24, 2024's three Street Dealer locations in GTA Online:

1) Billingsgate Motel in Rancho

This Street Dealer will buy weed for double the usual rate (Image via gtaweb.eu)

2) Sandy's Gas Station in Sandy Shores

This Street Dealer will pay double for acid (Image via gtaweb.eu)

3) Near LTD Gasoline in Grapeseed

Meth can be sold to this Street Dealer for double the standard price (Image via gtaweb.eu)

Note that you can currently sell Weed for double its usual rate to even those Street Dealers who are paying twice the money for some other drug. This offer was introduced with the GTA Online 420 Week Update and will expire when the next weekly update is released tomorrow (April 25).

It should be noted that to sell drugs in these GTA Online Street Dealer locations, you must own drug businesses that have some product available in their stock. Since you can sell Cocaine, Meth, Weed, and Acid to these NPCs, the businesses you require are Cocaine Lockup, Meth Lab, Weed Farm, and Acid Lab.

Along with double money for Weed, other active bonuses like 2x cash and RP on MC Clubhouse Work, Challenges, Contract, Bar Resupply Missions, and MC Business Sell Missions will expire before next weekly update as well. Hence, you must take advantage of the increased payouts these last few hours.

Selling drugs at GTA Online Street Dealer locations won't make you as much money as some of the GTA Online money glitches would. But the latter are temporary options since Rockstar Games is quick in patching them via background updates.

On the other hand, official mechanics like Street Dealers and Sell Missions will always be available and shall keep you entertained while you wait for GTA 6 trailer 2 and other details related to the sequel.

