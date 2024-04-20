The GTA Online Street Dealers' locations have once again been swapped, forcing players to run around the map, searching. Due to the sheer size of Blaine County and Los Santos, it can be challenging to locate them without any guidance. However, the location is worth searching for as the game is offering a bonus reward for selling weed this week.

On top of that, the street dealers offer double the money on certain narcotics each day. New players can utilize this to stack up cash and spend it on other profitable endeavors in the online multiplayer mode.

So, if you are looking for the GTA Online Street Dealers' locations today (April 20, 2024), this article will come in handy.

Below is a list of the GTA Online Street Dealers' locations for April 20, 2024

As mentioned, the Street Dealers in GTA Online appear at three different locations. Each one purchases a specific drug for double the money. You will need to head over to these places if you are looking for the GTA Online Street Dealers' locations:

1) Rockford Hills

This is where you can first the first drug dealer (Image via GTA Wiki/Kiwismurf || Rockstar Games)

The first drug dealer can be found at Rockford Hills. To be more specific, you will need to find the Wup et Dux and Luxury Autos buildings and head over to the alleyway between them. There, you will find the guy willing to purchase the narcotics from you during the ongoing GTA Online 420 week.

2) Grand Senora Desert

This is where the second drug dealer is (Image via GTA Wiki/Kiwismurf || Rockstar Games)

To find the second Street Delaer, you will need to head over to the Grand Senora Desert. Here, you will find the Hippie around the south of the Harmony Great Chaparral. Look for a lonesome house nearby and you will find the crazy dealer looking for some drugs.

3) RON Alternates Wind Farm

The third drug dealer resides at this location (Image via GTA Wiki/Kiwismurf || Rockstar Games)

Searching for the third GTA Online Street Dealers' locations will lead you to the RON Alternates Wind Farm area. However, you will need to head over to the Senora Desert Trailer Park area and look for the Hippies. You will soon find the target looking to buy the narcotics.

Notably, selling weed will offer double the money for the week thanks to the cash bonus in the current GTA Online weekly update. This makes it the perfect time to set up your Weed Farm in the game and start stacking up the money.

Since the Motorcycle Club business is also currently on sale, it is the right time for new players to jump into the fray and set up something profitable. Once everything is done, you can also focus on three money-making endeavors that mostly operate through the club:

Cocaine Lockup

Acid Lab (does not need the club)

Meth Lab

