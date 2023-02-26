GTA Online Street Dealers' locations for today, February 25, 2023 

GTA Online's Street Drug Dealers are once again available today, February 25, in different locations across Los Santos and Blaine County. These three individuals allow players to sell various drugs easily without having to undertake any Sell Missions. That is also a great way to earn some quick cash for Acid Labs, Nightclubs, and Motorcycle Clubs owners.

However, finding all three NPCs can be frustrating, as they spawn in very isolated locations. To help players with their search, this article will share the spots where the Street Drug Dealers can be found today in GTA Online.

All three Street Drug Dealers' locations in GTA Online for today (February 25, 2023)

GTA Online Street Dealers can be found in the three locations provided below today. The item each of them is willing to pay more for has also been mentioned.

1) One dealer can be found in South Seas Apartments, Paleto Bay. Here's the gang they associate with, as well as the drug they pay more for:

Dealer gang - Street Punks

Street Punks Preferred items - Coke

2) This dealer can be found at With a Paddle White Water Activity Center in Tongva Valley. The gang they associate with and the drug they pay more for have been mentioned below:

Dealer gang - Street Punks

- Street Punks Preferred items - Weed

3) The last dealer can be found behind the Globe Oil gas station, Downtown Vinewood. Here's relevant information pertaining to them:

Dealer gang - Ballas

- Ballas Preferred item - Meth

Each of the drug dealers deals only in the below-mentioned items, one of which will be preferred by each every day:

Cocaine - $19,000 -$20,000

$19,000 -$20,000 Meth - $8,259 - $17,500

$8,259 - $17,500 Acid - $1,385 - $14,850

$1,385 - $14,850 Weed - $1,400 - $15,000

When a street dealer buys a product at a premium rate, they pay players twice as much as the above-mentioned value. Here’s how much one can earn with the boosted pay: $87,200 - $92,350. This makes it worthwhile for hustlers to meet these individuals every day.

Everything to know about today’s locations of GTA Online Street Dealers (February 25, 2023)

1) South Seas Apartments, Paleto Bay

The South Seas Apartment is one of the small housing complexes in GTA Online, located on Cascabel Avenue, Paleto Bay. It was briefly featured in The Paleto Score story mission involving Michael and Trevor. It’s also the same structure that gets hit by a police helicopter on the roof.

Even after completing The Paleto Score, gamers can find burnt wreckage in the apartment's swimming pool. However, this is fixed in the enhanced version. No further information about this place is available in the game.

2) With a Paddle White Water Activity Center in Tongva Valley

The With a Paddle White Water Activity Center offers river adventures and other outdoor activities to the residents of Los Santos and Blaine County. It is located on Tongva Drive, Tonga Valley, right next to a water stream connected to the Zancudo River. Players can find a lot of non-interactive plastic kayaks and inflatable tubes in the area. Even if they cannot use the latter, they can still push them into the water.

The entire building cannot be entered and plays no role in the game’s story whatsoever. However, a lot of pedestrians can often be seen around the building, creating an ambiance that is more lifelike.

3) Globe Oil gas station, Downtown Vinewood

Globe Oil is a petroleum company with three gas stations in GTA Online, one of which is located in the Downtown Vinewood area. It appears to be a parody of Gulf Oil and Gulf Oil LP; however, its color schematics are inspired by Texaco.

Players can also find many things relatable to Gulf Oil stations, such as gas pumps, price signs, and some motorsport liveries. The Eurostile Heavy font has been used for the logo of the company.

Rockstar Games is doing a great job of utilizing the title's open world with the help of these Street Dealers. Explorers, like hustlers, can try to find these NPCs and make some quick cash by selling their products directly.

