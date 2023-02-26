GTA Online Street Dealers' locations today (February 26, 2023)

The Street Dealers are back in action today, February 26, in GTA Online. They were released as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update and brought a unique feature to the game's world.

GTA Online has three Street Dealers who allow players to sell them products without having to attempt Sell Missions. Moreover, gamers will make double the money by selling a Premium drug to each of them. Players that own MC, Acid Lab, or Nightclub will be able to play this random event.

The locations the three NPCs spawn in change randomly, and so does the money each of them offers for drugs. This article will let readers know where they can find the Street Dealers today, February 26. Furthermore, it will also tell them what these NPCs are willing to pay extra for.

All three Street Dealers' locations in GTA Online for today (February 26, 2023)

The three Street Dealers in GTA Online can be found today in the three locations.

Dealer 1

The first dealer can be found at the Service Bay on the west side of the Rockford Plaza, Burton. He belongs to the Kkangpae gang and will pay double for Coke. This NPC will be wearing goggles and a polo shirt.

Dealer 2

The second dealer can be found at Jetsam Terminal, standing near the eCola vending machines. He is a member of the Armenian Mob and will pay extra for Weed. This NPC will be found smoking and wearing goggles, a plaid shirt, and khakis.

Dealer 3

The last dealer can be found in the abandoned Mexican restaurant on Marina Drive, Alamo Sea. He belongs to the Rednecks gang and will accept Acid as a Premium product. This NPC will be found consuming alcohol and wearing a vest over a trunk.

All three Street Dealers will only be trading four products and offer a certain amount of money for each:

Cocaine - $19,000 -$20,000

$19,000 -$20,000 Meth - $8,259 - $17,500

$8,259 - $17,500 Acid - $1,385 - $14,850

$1,385 - $14,850 Weed - $1,400 - $15,00

Players should capitalize on selling Premium products because doing that will be more beneficial.

Everything to know about today’s locations of GTA Online Street Dealers (February 26, 2023)

1) Service Bay in Rockford Plaza, Burton

This location is a high-end and elite shopping center. The shopping mall has its own parking lot and mostly features establishments that sell clothing and jewelry. In GTA 5's Story Mode, players can make purchases at the Ponsonbys outlet located here.

The Rockford Plaza is based on the real-life Beverly Center shopping mall located in Beverly Hills, California.

2) Jetsam Terminal

This is a landmark located on Buccaneer Way in the Terminal of the Port of Los Santos. It is regarded as the headquarters of the shipping company, Jetsam. This, however, hasn't been officially confirmed. The building features various flags of countries like Ireland, Russia, the UK, Mexico, Canada, and France.

Multiple vending machines are available here as well, just like the eCola machines mentioned earlier. Beefy Bill's Burger Bar and Chihuahua Hotdogs stands can also be found near the building.

3) Marina Drive, Alamo Sea

This two-way street is based in Sandy Shores, where an abandoned Mexican restaurant is located, and one of the Street Dealers can be found. Marina Drive is connected to water trade routes via the Alamo Sea, and wreckage of various vehicles can be found on the marina shore here.

GTA Online players should focus on generating more business revenue with the help of the Street Dealers random events, especially since selling drugs in the game hasn't been the easiest.

