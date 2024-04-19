GTA Online Street Drug Dealers' locations (April 19, 2024)

The GTA Online Street Drug Dealers' locations have changed once again, and they won't appear on the map unless you are close by. However, getting near these places without any help is quite a challenge, given the size of Los Santos and Blaine County. Gamers who locate the NPCs can sell specific amounts of cocaine, weed, meth, and acid to them.

Street Drug Dealers also pay double for one of these drugs, which makes them a viable alternative for those who don't like completing sell missions. If you're interested, here are the three GTA Online Street Drug Dealers' locations for today, April 19, 2024.

Here is a list of the three Street Drug Dealers' locations in GTA Online today (April 19, 2024)

1) Tongva Valley

The Street Drug Dealer here is paying double for weed (Image via gtaweb.eu)

2) Rockford Hills

Get double the usual rate for cocaine at this Street Dealer (Image via gtaweb.eu)

3) Chamberlain Hills

This Street Drug Dealer is also paying double money for weed (Image via gtaweb.eu)

Interestingly, all Street Drug Dealers will pay double the usual rate for weed through April 24, 2024, as part of the current GTA Online weekly update. To reap the benefits, you must own the Weed Farm and have some stock of product available to sell to Street Drug Dealers.

Since the dealer NPCs can pay double for other drugs after April 24, it's worth having these businesses:

Cocaine Lockup

Meth Lab

Acid Lab

The Acid Lab business can be acquired through The First Dose DLC missions. The other two, as well as the Weed Farm, can be bought separately after purchasing an MC Clubhouse. As part of the currently active GTA Online 420 Week, Rockstar Games has discounted Biker/MC Business properties and upgrades.

You can also earn 2x money from the traditional MC Business sell missions till April 24. In a nutshell, this is a great time for owners of drug businesses, as they can make a profit by selling drugs to Street Drug Dealers as well as by completing the usual GTA Online Biker Business sell missions.

Street Drug Dealers and MC Businesses are just among the many fun GTA Online features. The game has tons of things that can keep one busy in their wait for GTA 6. While the sequel's launch year has been confirmed as 2025, an exact release date hasn't been offered yet.

That being said, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, will hold an earnings call in May 2024, and fans are expecting more information related to GTA 6 to be revealed close to it. However, Rockstar and Take-Two haven't announced any such plans yet.

