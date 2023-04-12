GTA Online Street Drug Dealers locations for today (April 11, 2023)

In GTA Online's bustling streets of Los Santos, a new element has been added to the drug trade scene - the Street Dealers. These elusive figures can lurk around seedy corners, making hand-to-hand exchanges and changing their locations daily. They have become the lifeblood of the drug trade, offering players a new way to sell their illicit products and earn a profit. To sell drugs to Street Dealers, players need to own and operate certain businesses in the game, such as a Weed Farm, Meth Lab, Cocaine Lockup, or Acid Lab. If players have these businesses up and running and producing drugs, they can offer their products to Street Dealers.

Players can interact with the dealers, negotiate a deal, and sell their drugs for a lucrative payout. Once a player has sold the maximum quantity of all four drug types to a dealer, their map icon will turn gray, indicating that they have completed the transaction with that dealer for the day.

GTA Online players can find the three Street Dealers in these three locations today

Here are the locations of the Street Dealers in GTA Online today, April 16, 2023:

Location 1 - Car Park in Maze Arena

Site of the first dealer in Maze Arena (Image via Lachty/YouTube)

Gang - Street Punks

Preferred Drug - Weed

The Maze Bank Arena in GTA Online is typically inaccessible and has a low-quality interior. However, in the mission Fame or Shame, the interior is fully rendered with decorations from the TV show. The area has ATMs, vending machines, closed grocery stores, and inaccessible doors, except for the right side, which leads to an underground floor where auditions occur. The floor includes a TV studio, an editing room, and a recreational area.

Location 2 - Between The Sea Word Souvenirs and Hung Drawn & Quarters on Pleasure Pier

Location of the second dealer on Pleasure Pier (Image via Lachty/YouTube)

Gang - Street Punks

Preferred Drug - Acid

The Pleasure Pier amusement park in GTA Online is located on the Del Perro Pier, which is east of Vespucci Beach and northwest of Del Perro. It features two rideable attractions - the romantic Ferris Whale and the terrifying Leviathan roller coaster - as well as boutiques, restaurants, and gift shops. An announcement speaker can commonly be heard at the pier, with 25 female and 25 male quotes.

Location 3 - Service Bay of Korean Plaza

Location of third dealer standing in the service bay (Image via Lachty/YouTube)

Gang - Kkangpae

Preferred Drug - Weed

The Korean Plaza, based in Little Seoul, is a shopping center featured in GTA 5 and Online. It offers a diverse range of products, including electronics, convenience stores, and grocery stores. It is believed to be one of the primary shopping malls catering to the Korean and Asian communities in Los Santos. However, the stores within the plaza are not accessible to GTA players.

This is what players should know about Street Dealers in GTA Online

Apart from knowing the locations of the Street Dealers, players should also be informed about some important things about this random event in GTA Online:

Location: Street Dealers spawn randomly at three locations on the map daily. You can identify them by the speech bubble symbol on the map. Business Requirement: To sell drugs to Street Dealers, you need to own and have set up certain businesses in the game, specifically a Weed Farm, Meth Lab Business, Cocaine Lockup Business, or Acid Lab Business. If you don't own these businesses, you won't be able to sell that particular product to the Street Dealers. Product Availability: You can sell drugs to Street Dealers produced in your owned businesses, such as Motorcycle Clubs, Nightclub techs, and Acid labs. Each company has a different type of drug (weed, meth, cocaine, or acid), and you can sell the related product to Street Dealers. Daily Payouts: Street Dealers have a drug of choice each day and will offer a premium price for that particular drug according to market supply. This means that the payout for a specific drug may vary daily. Monitor the dealers' preferences and adjust your sales strategy to maximize profits. Maximum Quantity: Each Street Dealer has a limit on the amount of each drug they will buy from you. Once you have sold them the maximum quantity of a particular drug, their map icon will turn gray, indicating they are no longer interested in buying more for the day. Timing and Rotation: Street Dealers change locations daily, so keeping track of their movements and finding them in different parts of the map is essential. The rotation of Street Dealers and their preferences for specific drugs also change daily, so staying updated on this information will help you plan your drug sales effectively. Risks: Selling drugs to Street Dealers can be a lucrative venture but comes with risks. Other players may try to interfere with your sales, and you may encounter NPC enemies who can pose a threat. It's essential to be prepared with weapons, vehicles, and backup to protect yourself and your product.

Overall, Street Dealers in GTA Online offers an additional way for players to earn money through the drug trade. Still, maximizing profits requires careful planning, business ownership, and risk management. Keeping track of their locations, preferences, and daily changes will help you succeed in this new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC feature.

