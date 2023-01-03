GTA Online Treasure Hunt locations in 2023 - A beginner's guide

Treasure Hunt is one of GTA Online's secret missions. Rockstar Games released the event in December 2017 as a promotional event to tease the then-unreleased Red Dead Redemption 2. Although RDR 2 was released nearly five years ago, the gaming studio decided to keep the event going indefinitely.

It is one of the first missions new players encounter when joining GTA Online. Rockstar designed the event complexly, with numerous clues scattered across the map. Finding all the clues and solving the mystery unlocks a unique revolver in the game.

This article explains how to get started with the Treasure Hunt event in 2023 and its locations in GTA Online.

All Treasure Hunt locations in GTA Online in 2023

To begin the mission, join any GTA Online session and wait at least five minutes for an email from [email protected] The email includes an image of the first clue location and some basic information. A yellow question mark also appears on the map, indicating the potential location of the clue.

Players can follow each email to find clues scattered across 20 different locations. You can hear bell chimes and follow them to find the clue. The following are all of the locations for the Treasure Hunt mission in GTA Online:

Del Perro Pier: Under the bridge in a wooden pillar. Mount Josiah/Cassidy Creek: Near the Raton Canyon Bridge on a rock. Vinewood Hills: Baytree Canyon View signboard near the Big O Fruit Juice store. Pacific Bluffs Graveyard: On one of the large tombstones. Tongva Hills Vineyards: Under the bridge on a rock. San Chianski Mountain Range: On the highlands near the dock. Great Chaparral Church: In one of the tombstones. Cassidy Creek: On the trunk of a tree near the stream. Tataviam Mountains: On the cave wall south of the Humane Labs and Research center. Sandy Shores/Alamo Sea: Over a rock on a good stretch of land near Marina Drive. Grand Senora Desert: On the wooden cave door southwest of the Sandy Shores Airfield. San Chianski Mountain Range: On a cross on top of the mountain, south of Catfish View road. Los Santos Golf Club: On the bridge poll of one of the ponds. Pacific Ocean: On an island east of Palomino Highlands, beside a rock. Paleto Bay: In a poll under the broken wooden bridge near Procopio Drive. Great Chaparral: In a poll near the Abandoned Mine. Sandy Shores: On the Chiliad viewpoint board south of Hippie mountain. Mount Chiliad: On the South San Andreas View point board. Tongva Hills / Two Hoots Falls: On Two Hoots Falls statue. Sandy Shores: On the side of rock mountains east of Sandy Shores Airfield.

Once all of them have been collected, GTA Online players must visit three locations to find the three final clues. The locations and clues are as follows:

Tongva Hills Cave: A dead body in underwear and boots with a severe head injury. A bloody shovel inside a wrecked house in Sandy Shores near the Alamo Sea. An empty gun case near a tree on Joad Lane in Grapeseed.

After you collect them all, GTA Online will spawn the treasure's location on the map. Players must visit and open the case to find the Double-Action Revolver.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

