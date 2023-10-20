This year's Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Halloween update started an event wherein players are required to take pictures of UFOs. These alien aircraft appear at different locations in Los Santos or Blaine County at night and can be photographed to receive a decent amount of money and RP. Taking pictures of UFOs every day until the end of this event will also unlock exclusive rewards.

Interestingly, two UFOs have spawned in the game today and will only be visible during a specific set of hours (in-game time). For those interested, here are the UFO locations for today, October 20, 2023.

The GTA Online UFO locations are Lago Zancudo and Grand Senora Desert today (October 20, 2023)

The first GTA Online UFO location today (October 20, 2023) is Lago Zancudo. The extra-terrestrial aircraft at this spot will only be visible between 10 pm and 4 am, and sending its picture to Omega will reward $50,000 and 1,000 RP.

Here is an image of the game's map showcasing its exact coordinates:

The Lago Zancudo UFO coordinates (Image via YouTube/ZeeRAJ Gaming)

This spot is right by the Fort Zancudo military base, where players can purchase a GTA Online Hangar to make money via the Air Freight Cargo business.

The second UFO location for today is the Grand Senora Desert. This aircraft will also be visible between 10 pm and 4 am, but sending its picture to Omega will only reward $15,000 and 1,000 RP.

Here is the exact location of the UFO in Grand Senora Desert today:

The Grand Senora Desert UFO will be here today (Image via YouTube/ZeeRAJ Gaming)

You can photograph these two UFOs in any order. However, do not forget to send the images to Omega. Once you take a picture of the aircraft on your in-game smartphone, press the "Send to Omega" button prompted in the bottom right corner of your screen.

You will be rewarded with the money and RP once this button is pressed. Omega will also respond with a text message once the image is received. This event is pretty simple but has kept players engaged while they wait eagerly for a GTA 6 trailer.

Bonuses and collectibles added with the recent weekly update

Yesterday's GTA Online weekly update has doubled the payout of the three new Halloween Deathmatches - Damned and Lost, Drop Dead, and Suck It Up through October 25, 2023. You can also earn bonus rewards by completing Acid Lab sell missions, new Community Series jobs, and Halloween-themed Adversary Modes this week.

Rockstar Games has added two new masks as well - the Blue Vintage Werewolf Mask and the Teal Vintage Zombie Mask. Finally, the Ghosts Exposed event continues, completing which will reward a unique livery for the Albany Brigham along with in-game cash and RP.

