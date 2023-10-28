GTA Online UFO map locations (October 28–31, 2023)

GTA Online UFO sightseeing is at its last stage from today onwards. Starting today till October 31, 2023, there are 14 different unidentified flying saucers looming in the skies of Los Santos, and players can even get abducted by aliens if approached. This is a perfect opportunity to earn a lot of money and unlock rare items by locating these UFOs for the next couple of days.

While it’s not easy to miss out on these flying saucers, not all 14 of them can be found easily in the game’s huge open world. That being said, this article shares all GTA Online UFO map locations valid through Halloween 2023.

All GTA Online UFO map locations one should know about (October 28–31)

As can be seen in the abovementioned post, it’s Day 17 since UFOs started to appear in Los Santos. As the event is at its last stage, 14 flying saucers can be found and earn money by sending their picture to Omega. Here’s a brief list of all UFO map locations in GTA Online, valid through October 31, 2023:

1) Kortz Center

The Kortz Center in GTA Online is an arts and entertainment museum located on Kortz Drive in Pacific Bluffs, northwest of Los Santos.

2) Galileo Observatory

The Galileo Observatory can be found in Galileo Park, Vinewood Hills, just north of Los Santos. The facility is based at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California.

3) Vinewood Sign

The Vinewood Sign is one of the iconic landmarks in Grand Theft Auto Online based on the real-life Hollywood Sign. It is located in the neighboring district of Mulholland.

4) Land Act Dam

The Land Act Dam is an arch-concrete dam located in the Los Santos River. The dam building is based on the real-life Pacoima Dam as well as the Morris Dam.

5) NOOSE Headquarters

The NOOSE Headquarters, otherwise known as Los Santos Government Facility, is located deep in the Palomino Highlands, southeast of the Land Act Reservoir.

6) Badger Building

The Badger Building, or the Badger Tower, is a building that can be found at the corner of Elgin Avenue and Spanish Avenue, Hawick.

7) Bishop’s WTF?!

The Bishop’s WTF?! Is a museum in Grand Theft Auto 5 located on Vinewood Boulevard, off at Las Lagunas Boulevard, Downtown Vinewood.

A brief map overview of all UFO locations in GTA Online from October 28 to 31, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

8) IAA Headquarters

The International Affairs Agency (IAA) Headquarters is a skyscraper located on the corner of Swiss Street and Power Street in Pillbox Hill, Downtown Los Santos.

9) Maze Bank Tower

The Maze Bank Tower is a skyscraper with 96 stories located in Pillbox Hill, Los Santos.

10) Schlongberg Sachs Center

The Schlongberg Sachs Center is also a skyscraper located on San Andreas Avenue, Downtown Los Santos.

11) Legion Square

The Legion Square is a block district and a public park located in a commercial district, bordering Mission Row to the east and Pillbox Hill to the west.

12) Maze Bank Electronic Billboard

One of the GTA Online UFO locations for today is the Maze Bank Electronic Billboard located at Maze Bank Plaza.

13) Sightings Bar & Restaurant

The Sightings Bar & Restaurant is another iconic landmark structure located on Exceptionalists Way, Los Santos International Airport.

14) Pleasure Pier

The Pleasure Pier is an amusement park located in Del Perro, Los Santos.

With no GTA 6 announcement on the horizon, the UFO sightseeing is the best way to celebrate Halloween in Los Santos.

