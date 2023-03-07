How to complete GTA Online Payphone Hits in 2023: A beginner's guide

Franklin Clinton's Payphone Hits are among the most lucrative free-roam events in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added it with The Contract DLC update on December 15, 2021. While the mission has been in the game for over a year, many players are still unsure how to begin and complete it.

Unlike other in-game missions, Payphone Hits do not always appear on the map. It requires certain conditions and situations to be spawned. This article explains how GTA Online players can execute these missions and earn maximum profits.

How to complete all Payphone Hits missions and earn extra bonus reward in GTA Online

To access Payphone Hits, GTA Online players must first buy and set up an Agency and complete three Security Contracts from the Agency computer.

Doing so unlocks Franklin Clinton in the multiplayer game, and finishing three Security Contracts unlocks Payphone Hits missions from him.

Once unlocked, GTA Online players can call Franklin to get the assignment from him. The game has eight Payphone Hits missions, each with a distinct target and requirement. While six can be completed solo, the remaining two only spawn when you have other players under your organization.

The missions, their objectives, and bonus criteria are mentioned below:

The CEO - One player

GTA Online players must assassinate a billionaire in the shooting sets of the Closet CEO. The mission can spawn at any of the three locations: El Burro Heights industrial area, Redwood Lights Track, and Paleto Construction Company site.

The bonus reward conditions include indirectly using a bulldozer to kill the target, shooting at a shipping container, and exploding a gas tank.

The Cofounder - One player

You must kill a cofounder staying in a motel. The bonus reward can be obtained by killing the target using fire, explosives, or a Scoped Rifle, as instructed by Franklin.

The Judge - One player

The Judge can usually be found at the Los Santos Golf Club with a few bodyguards. GTA Online players must assassinate her using a remote bomb, run over by a Caddy, or hit her to death with a golf club.

The Popstar - One player

The Popstar is a mobile target who drives around Los Santos in his modified Annis Euros. To obtain the bonus prize, GTA Online players must use a Truck Cab to squash him, a Police Cruiser to intentionally cause him to crash, or a Vagos Lowrider to perform a drive-by shooting.

The Tech Entrepreneur - One player

The Tech Entrepreneur can be located in a hotel in Los Santos. While you can kill him immediately, you can also pick him up in a taxi and drown him in water, explode him in a gas station, or crush him in a car crusher to receive the bonus reward.

The Trolls - One player

The Trolls is a multi-target assassination mission in which you must kill up to eight targets spread across the map. To get the bonus reward, you can kill them quickly, use headshots, or run them over with a car, whichever Franklin requests.

The Dealers - Minimum two players

GTA Online players must ambush a Fooliganz drug deal and kill up to four targets. The bonus criteria include killing them simultaneously with a silenced pistol, explosives, or scoped rifle.

The Hitmen - Minimum two players

Players must eliminate up to eight targets going to the same location. To get the bonus reward, you must kill all of them in a predefined location, do a drive-by shooting, or use explosives to blow them up.

