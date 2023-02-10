How to play Till Death Do Us Part in GTA Online for 3x bonuses this week? (February 9-15, 2023)

GTA Online Till Death Do Us Part adversary mode now allows players to earn 3x cash and RP this throughout the Valentine event week. It is the perfect way to celebrate the festival of love in-game and earn a good amount of money. However, one might wonder about its beginning and subsequent stages.

With that being said, this article will share everything players need to know about the GTA Online Till Death Do Us Part game mode.

How to start GTA Online’s Till Death Do Us Part adversary mode – A beginner’s guide

Till Death Do Us Part is one of the best adversary modes to celebrate Valentine's week in GTA Online. Just like every other special game mode, it is quite simple to play:

Step 1 – Open the Options Menu in the game

Open the Options Menu in the game Step 2 – Go to Online Tab

Go to Online Tab Step 3 – Select Jobs

Select Jobs Step 4 – Enter Play Job

Enter Play Job Step 5 – Select Rockstar Created

Select Rockstar Created Step 6 – Go to Adversary Modes

Go to Adversary Modes Step 7 – Scroll down and select any of the “Till Death Do Us Part” matches

There are a total of seven Till Death Do Us Part adversary mode missions in GTA Online, but Rockstar added two more in different game modes. Here’s a complete list of available Till Death Do Us Part IV missions in the game, along with their respective map locations:

Till Death Do Us Part I - Vespucci Canals, between Imagination Court and Invention Court

Vespucci Canals, between Imagination Court and Invention Court Till Death Do Us Part II - Rancho Projects, Rancho

Rancho Projects, Rancho Till Death Do Us Part III – Derelict Motel, Sandy Shores

Derelict Motel, Sandy Shores Till Death Do Us Part IV – Palmer-Taylor Power Station, Los Santos County

Palmer-Taylor Power Station, Los Santos County Till Death Do Us Part V – Paleto Bay

Paleto Bay Till Death Do Us Part VI – Paleto Bay

Paleto Bay Till Death Do Us Part VII – Paleto Bay

Paleto Bay Bunker - Till Death Do Us Part – Bunker

Bunker Missile Base - Till Death Do Us Part – Mount Chiliad Launch Facility

Everything else to know about GTA Online Till Death Do Us Part

Till Death Do Us Part was first introduced to GTA Online on February 12, 2016. The adversary mode requires a minimum of four players to start a match. It is a kind of Last Team Standing game mode where players are divided into teams of a couple.

If one team member dies, the other one will also be eliminated. It’s a neat concept where players have to save not only themselves but also their team members.

One of the most interesting features in this game mode is the health regeneration bonuses that teammates receive when they stay close to each other throughout the match. They can also find various weapons scattered across the mission map, including:

Carbine Rifles

Pump Shotguns

Heavy Snipers

Grenades

The last team standing was declared the winner after the round. It is a riveting game mode that definitely suits the month of February.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Throughout February 15, 2023, players can earn triple bonuses by playing the game mode regardless of the time. This makes it the best time to grind, hustle, and establish your name by eliminating other teams this Valentine's week.

