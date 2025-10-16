How to play UFO Business Battles in GTA Online Halloween 2025

This week in GTA Online Halloween 2025 (October 16 - 22), UFO Business Battles are returning to the game. This is a special business battle related to Fort Zancudo and its mysterious UFO that appears during the UFO Sightseeing event during most Halloween seasons. This mission asks you to enter Fort Zancudo, witness their UFO up close, and steal its spaceship parts for Omega.

Here is how you can play the UFO Business Battles in GTA Online Halloween 2025.

Steps to play UFO Business Battles in GTA Online Halloween 2025

1) Conditions required to activate the UFO business battle

The event will only start if a few players are out in the lobby, and the time is from 7 pm to 3 am (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

To trigger the special UFO business battle in GTA Online Halloween 2025, you need to be in a lobby with at least two other active players. Furthermore, you and other players must be out in the open and should be idle, not inside any business or apartment.

If all these conditions are met, there is a chance for the UFO business battle to trigger between 7 pm and 3 am. Also, make sure that you have enabled "Business Battles" from the Hide Options in the Events menu.

2) Steal spaceship parts from Fort Zancudo hangar and deliver to Omega

Once the UFO business battles begin, the mission overlay will say 'Goods type: unknown' and the player is instructed to go to Fort Zancudo. When you reach Fort Zancudo, you will be asked to infiltrate a hangar where Merryweather Security personnel will be working and guarding the special Zancudo UFO.

You must enter the hangar and steal eight special spaceship parts. Since there is no way to do the mission in stealth mode, you must go full guns blazing and kill every military NPC.

Once you pick up one spaceship part, you need to deliver it to Omega's secret area, which will be at Ron Alternates Wind Farm near Senora Freeway. For each part, you will be rewarded with $5,000 and 1,000 RP. It is worth noting that you can only pick up one spaceship part at a time. Furthermore, the mission has a time limit of 30 minutes.

Hence, if you want to do this mission quickly, you can ask your friends to join you as associates and execute this business battle. This mission can be done solo if you have a fast mode of transport like the Oppressor Mk 2, Deluxo, Scramjet, or any helicopter.

