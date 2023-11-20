Is it worth getting Dinka Kanjo SJ in GTA Online in 2023?

Dinka Kanjo SJ has been a part of GTA Online’s addictive open-world gameplay since September 2022; however, the latest weekly update brought it back into the limelight once again.

The two-door compact car has been featured as the podium vehicle till November 22, 2023, and players can win it for free at The Diamond Casino & Resort’s Lucky Wheel.

However, one could wonder if the Dinka Kanjo SJ any worth in 2023, with or without any offer. That being said, this article shares everything GTA Online players should know about the vehicle.

Dinka Kanjo SJ in GTA Online: A brief visual break-down

The Dinka Kanjo SJ car in GTA Online is heavily based on several real-life Honda Civic coupe models for different body parts:

Honda Civic 5th generation: Overall design and headlight

Overall design and headlight Honda Civic 6th generation: Side door handles and rear fascia

Side door handles and rear fascia 19999-2000 Honda Civic 6th generation (Facelifted): Tail lights and front bumper

Tail lights and front bumper Mitsubishi Eclipse 2nd generation: Headlight shape and setup

Headlight shape and setup BMW 3 Series Coupe: C-pillar

The Dinka Kanjo SJ has the following visual characteristics, giving it a simple look:

Front body:

Black-colored plastic extender

A central mesh grille with small intakes beside it

Large headlamps comprising inner main units and outer indicators

Distinctive formations on the bonnet

The Dinka emblem on the front

Side body:

Slightly flared arches

Black-colored side-skirts

Plastic panels running through the painted handles and doors

Black-colored trim around the windows

Black separations for the painted mirror shells and rear-quarter windows

Additional black trim on each side of the roof area

A small antenna pod

A glass sunroof above the front seats

A visible rear boot lid

Rear body:

A number plate and the Dinka emblem on the center of the boot lid

Wide tail lamps with lower indicators and upper main units

A simple rear bumper with a black plastic extender

An exhaust tube below the bumper

How does the Dinka Kanjo SJ perform in 2023?

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to win Dinka Kanjo SJ as the podium vehicle; however, it is important to know how it performs on the road. According to the in-game files, the two-seater car is powered by a simple four-cylinder engine with a 5-speed transmission in an FWD layout.

Although the Kanjo SJ possesses nimble handling, its performance is a bit disappointing. Famous creator Broughy1322 tested the vehicle and found that it can only reach a maximum speed of 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h), putting it far away from the rankings of fastest cars in GTA Online.

As Rockstar has announced a brand new Grotti Turismo Omaggio, players should wait and invest their valuable time in that vehicle instead of trying to get Dinka Kanjo SJ.

