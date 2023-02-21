"Jason and Lucia going to college": GTA 6 fans anticipate story of powerful duo in upcoming Rockstar game

GTA 6 is currently in development and is set to be released in 2025. While Rockstar Games maintains complete secrecy about the game's progress, players continue to make assumptions and suggest fan theories. The massive leaks in September 2022 also added to the speculation. Since then, the discussions have revolved around the leaked features.

Since it is almost certain that Jason and Lucia will be the two new protagonists in the upcoming game, several fan theories about their backstory and the events in Vice City have emerged.

TheProfessional @Patrick21611 The story in GTA 6 should be Jason and Lucia going to college trying to build a criminal empire and trying to pay off their rent. That would make a great storyline. I am sure it hasn't been done before.

TheProfessional (Twitter/Patrick2161)1, a popular GTA YouTuber and critic, also shared their theory about the characters. According to them, they should go to college and try to build a criminal empire while also trying to pay their rent.

While this appears to be a typical fan theory, hardcore gamers will realize that the YouTuber took a dig at another open-world gaming franchise, Saints Row, especially the recently released Saints Row Reboot. Other Grand Theft Auto fans also joined the conversation and shared their hilarious ideas to back up the plot.

Fans tease a GTA 6 backstory for Jason and Lucia in an interesting stream of tweets

TheProfessional shared the tweet on February 20, 2023, and fans immediately responded with theories to back up the YouTuber's idea. Readers should be aware that the college-going plot is a riff on the Saints Row Reboot, in which the characters, notably The Boss, discuss paying off their student loans.

Many players consider the Saints Row franchise to be a rip-off of the GTA series, so most comments only refer to the former.

A user called Stuffandjunk Andthings (Twitter/Stffjnkthngs) suggested that Jason and Lucia should purchase a waffle iron to prepare meals.

Another user, nah bruh (Twitter/bar33426576), sarcastically said that fans want the waffle maker to be a thing in Grand Theft Auto 6.

nah bruh @bar33426576



nah bruh @bar33426576 I believe that's what the masses want, I don't believe it is a fact! @Patrick21611 And to make it better, let them see using some new waffler to make waffles!!!

Keeping with the waffle maker plotline, user bc86tbl (Twitter/bc86tbl) stated that Jason should not wear any shirts in the upcoming game. This is a reference to a character named Kevin from Saints Row Reboot, who shows off his muscle and waffle-making skills while talking about college and student loans with the team.

bc86tbl @bc86tbl @Patrick21611 Oh oh and it would be funny if Jason didn't have the option to wear a shirt

Another user, Dom (Twitter/djandreacchio19), provided a detailed plot about how the events of GTA 6 should take place.

Dom @djandreacchio19 @Patrick21611 My idea for a storyline in GTA 6 Jason and Lucia are brother and sister both have abuse parents that have impacted in their child live going to college Jason will get in fights at school and both will build their own empire with crazy missions pulling heist been hunted by gangs.

User Fernando Martinez (Twitter/RealFern213) satirized what Jason and Lucia should do to prepare for their heists and missions in GTA 6.

Fernando Martinez @RealFern213 @Patrick21611 They should also play board games and do team activities to prepare for heists.

Another user, Andiders (Twitter/Andiders), stated that grenades should not be available for purchase right away.

Andiders @Andiders @Patrick21611 Sounds dope! Cannot see how that would fail! Grenades should also be an unlock able ability, not a purchasable weapon!

According to user @Wh1t3F4c3, Rockstar Games will most likely include a Saints Row Reboot jibe in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. They also predicted how Jason and Lucia would react to the event.

🤡W.F?🤡 @Wh1t3F4c3 @Patrick21611 I don't doubt Rockstar will slide in a reference/slight diss to Saints Row in GTA 6. Like someone will say something about student loans or a waffle maker in a convo and Jason or Lucia will respond like "what the fuck are you talking about"

While others were mocking the Saints Row series, user Adder66 (Twitter/Adder661) stated that if Rockstar Games wanted to, they could properly implement that storyline in GTA 6.

Adder66 @Adder661 @Patrick21611 Let's be honest rockstar could definitely make that storyline work. They would have bits of comedy they voice actors would be good but it would mostly be serious

Another user, Haley Montana (Twitter/ixhaleyy), predicted how the upcoming game would end after the final mission in a hilarious way.

Haley Montana @ixhaleyy @Patrick21611 And the ending of the game, instead of some badass moment, they sing "baby" by Justin Bieber

The above theories and storylines are all speculative, and the majority of them are based on the Saints Row franchise.

Readers should take the discussion with a grain of salt as Rockstar Games is yet to comment on the theories or release an official trailer for the game.

