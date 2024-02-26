GTA 6's rumored song Ring My Bells by Anita Ward could work for character introduction, insider believes

Since February 24, 2024, the entire GTA community has been speculating about Anita Ward’s official Spotify profile showing the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo. Along with that, the song Ring My Bells by the popular American Singer also displayed the same banner. While both Rockstar Games and Anita Ward have yet to clarify the details, a renowned insider named Detective (X/@that1detectiv3) stated that the song could perfectly fit the upcoming characters’ introduction.

They also said that there is plenty of time before the release of the next trailer. However, these are mere speculations, and readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Insider believes Rockstar Games could use the Ring My Bells song for GTA 6 character introduction

On February 25, 2024, insider Detective shared the above post reacting to Anita Ward's new Spotify profile banner. First, they stated that the popular song was a perfect match for the GTA 6 trailer 2. Additionally, it could also be used to officially introduce Jason and Lucia, the two new upcoming protagonists in the series.

The user further added that Rockstar Games could release the next Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in the second half of 2024. They also clarified that Anita Ward’s profile banner change is not necessarily linked with any upcoming releases from the gaming studio.

In a follow-up comment, Detective mentioned the GTA 6 rumors regarding the song That’s All by Genesis before the first official trailer release. They stated that the current speculations with Ring My Bells could also end up in the same manner.

In response to Detective’s trailer release date prediction, one user named Gameroll stated that the reveal could happen in April or May 2024. The user further elaborated that if Rockstar Games decides to release the full game in early 2025, then the next trailer should be revealed in the aforementioned period.

The internet is filled with various trailer 2 predictions. Ergo, readers are advised to stay vigilant and follow only official statements published either by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company. Interestingly, Take-Two officials recently said that the GTA 6 release date would be decided once the game is optimized.

