GTA Online Gun Van location today (February 11, 2024)

The GTA Online Gun Van is a great place to purchase cool weapons that Ammu-Nation doesn't sell. Rockstar Games also offers heavy discounts on selected items each week making the trip worth the time and effort. However, it can get a little tricky to locate the vehicle selling illegal firearms on the streets of Los Santos as it doesn't appear on the map until you are in its vicinity.

The vast open world of the game can make this task challenging for some players, especially newbies who are still not aware of all the best locations where the old man likes to hide and sell weapons.

So, this article will let you know where the GTA Online Gun Van is hiding today (11 February 2024), so that you can get the amazing deals that it's offering.

Look for the GTA Online Gun Van at Sandy Shores

This is where you can find the Gun Van in GTA Online on 11 February, 2024 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Gun Van can be found at Sandy Shores on 11 February, 2024. However, players will need to look around a bit and go towards Merle Abraham's house at Armadillo Avenue, Cholla Springs Avenue, Sandy Shores. The vehicle can be found beside the space next to the house.

You can also check out the location on the map provided above and mark it on your map as well. If you still cannot find it, try driving around the area, and the Gun Van icon should pop up on the map.

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering a great 50% discount on the Gusenberg Sweeper. It is a good SMG, best suited for close to mid-range combat. It can shred enemies with its quick-fire rate. Unfortunately, this is the only weapon that is on a big discount this week (February 8-14, 2024).

While the big offer is only on the Gusenberg Sweeper, allowing players to celebrate Valentine's week in the game, there is a new stock of weapons that you can purchase from the Grand Theft Auto Online Gun Van this week. Below is a list of all of them and the discounts that they're on:

Gusenberg Sweeper - 50%

Stun Gun - 10%

Pool Cue - 10%

Battle Rifle - 10%

Railgun - 10%

Heavy Revolver - 10%

Double-Barreled Shotgun - 10%

Machine Pistol - 10%

Grenades - 10%

Sticky Bombs - 10%

Pipe Bombs - 10%

Super Light Armor - 10%

Light Armor - 10%

Standard Armor - 10%

Heavy Armor - 10%

Super Heavy Armor - 10%

Carrying the best weapons in GTA Online is necessary to survive during missions and free roaming in the lobbies. Good weapons can also be bought from the Ammu-Nation stores, found all across the map, but they don't sell certain guns that the Gun Van does.

In other news, the GTA 6 Florida Joker is again making headlines with his request to get a role in the upcoming title. However, Rockstar Games has not yet made any statement regarding this.

