GTA Online Gun Van location for today (February 17, 2024)

The Gun Van in GTA Online has once again changed its location, making players scan the vast map in search of the illegal firearms seller. Since the van icon pops up when you're near the vehicle, tracking it down takes some time; the old man likes to hide in tight streets and abandoned places. However, spending some time looking for it is worthwhile since the offers are great and the weapons are cool.

But as mentioned, it can be a hassle to look for the Gun Van across the map, and the location is never truly fixed. With all the discounts and offers that this mobile firearm seller has, you should put in some time to locate it.

To make things easier, we have located the Gun Van in Grand Theft Auto Online and will share its location with you. Just follow the instructions to reach it.

The GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Lumber Yard in Paleto Forest

This is where you will find the Gun Van on February 17, 2024 (Image via GTA Wiki)

To find the Gun Van in GTA Online on February 17, 2024, you will need to visit the Lumber Yard in Paleto Bay. Locating it from the road can be a little difficult because the vehicle is hidden between huge piles of cut-down trees.

Fortunately, the van icon pops up on the map as soon as you're in the vehicle's vicinity. You can also use the map above to check out the exact location and easily find the Gun Van in the game.

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering a 30% discount on the Stun Gun, making it a good purchase for everyone. While this weapon is certainly not made to wreak havoc, you can use it to create some really fun moments and annoy griefers.

Along with this discount, the Gun Van's stock keeps changing, and the old man toggles between weapons to keep things interesting for players. Below, we have a list of all the weapons that you can purchase from this vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online and the discounts currently on offer:

Stun Gun - 30%

Widowmaker - 10%

Nightstick - 10%

Advanced Rifle - 10%

Sweeper Shotgun - 10%

Marksman Rifle - 10%

Sticky Bombs - 10%

Pipe Bombs - 10%

Super Light Armor - 10%

Light Armor - 10%

Standard Armor - 10%

Heavy Armor - 10%

Super Heavy Armor - 10%

